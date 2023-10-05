NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule at Charlotte Roval

Both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series have elimination races this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Four drivers will be eliminated in both series. In the Cup Series, Brad Keselowski holds the final transfer spot to the Round of 8. Those below the cutline are Tyler Reddick (-2 points), Bubba Wallace (-9), Ross Chastain (-10) and Kyle Busch (-26).

In the Xfinity Series, Daniel Hemric holds the final transfer spot to the Round of 8. Those below the cutline are Parker Kligerman (-1), Jeb Burton (-19), Josh Berry (-27) and Sam Mayer (-34).

Charlotte Roval Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 67 degrees and an 4% chance of rain for Cup qualifying. The forecast is for mostly sunny conditions, a high of 70 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 63 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday Oct. 6

(All Times Eastern)

Garage open

12 -5 p.m. — Xfinity Series (no on-track activity)

Saturday Oct. 7

(All Times Eastern)

Garage open

7 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

8:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

10 - 10:30 a.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

10:30 - 11:30 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)

12 - 1 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, USA Network joins at 12:30 p.m.)

1 - 2 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App, USA Network)

3 p.m. — Xfinity race (67 laps, 155.44 miles; NBC, Peacock, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday Oct. 9

(All Times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

2 p.m. — Cup race (109 laps, 252.88 miles, NBC, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

