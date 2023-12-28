2023 Season in Review: Christopher Bell

CREW CHIEF: Adam Stevens

TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing

POINTS: Fourth in Cup Series

WINS: Two (Bristol Dirt, Homestead)

LAPS LED: 599

TOP 5s: 10

TOP 10s: 19

STARTS FROM POLE: Seven (Fontana, Loudon, Michigan, Darlington II, Kansas II, Bristol Night Race, Las Vegas II)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Bell posted the best average finish (12.9) of his Cup career and led a career-high 599 laps. His 19 top-10 finishes tied Denny Hamlin for the second-most in the series.

Bell was in contention throughout the playoffs. He won the pole for every race in the Round of 16 and had six top-10 finishes during the playoffs. This included his first career win at Homestead-Miami Speedway, a track where he had previously struggled.

Bell reached the Championship 4 for the second consecutive season. He was the only driver that competed for a championship in 2022 that did so again in 2023.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Bell only won four stages, the fewest of the Championship 4 drivers. He had issues on pit road during playoff races at Darlington, Kansas and Texas after Joe Gibbs Racing switched his pit crew with Ty Gibbs’.

Bell crashed before the halfway point of the championship race after a blown brake rotor sent him into the wall. He ended the race 36th and the season fourth in the championship standings.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2024: Bell has won six races in three seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing. He has made the playoffs each season while improving his average finish. Bell will be in contention to win again and continue this streak considering his success on road courses, at short tracks and at intermediate tracks. A playoff spot is likely. Reaching at least the Round of 12 is the expectation.