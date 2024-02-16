2024 Daytona 500 schedule: start time, TV info, weather forecast

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR Cup Series season begins Sunday with the Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the defending winner. He is one of seven active Daytona 500 champions entered in the event. Denny Hamlin tops the list with three Daytona 500 wins since 2016.

Starting lineup for 2024 Daytona 500 Joey Logano and Michael McDowell will start on the front row for Sunday’s race.

Sunday’s race will feature 40 entries — 36 chartered cars with a guaranteed spot in every event on the schedule and four open entries that had to secure their spots through qualifying and Thursday’s Duel races. Kaz Grala, Jimmie Johnson, David Ragan and Anthony Alfredo all raced their way into the Daytona 500.

Details for Sunday’s Daytona 500

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at 2:59 p.m. ... DJ Khaled is scheduled to wave the green flag at 3:11 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 8 a.m. ... Drivers meeting is at 1:40 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:15 p.m. ... Chaplain Farzad Nourian, AdventHealth, will give the invocation at 2:46 p.m. ... The 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus will perform the national anthem at 2:47 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (500 miles) on the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 65. Stage 2 ends at Lap 130.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. ... NASCAR RaceDay Part One will begin at 11 a.m. on FS1. ... NASCAR RaceDay Part Two will begin at 1 p.m. on Fox. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports app

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Cloudy with a potential for heavy rainfall. A high of 60 degrees and an 88 percent chance of rain at the start of the Daytona 500.

LAST TIME: The Daytona 500 went to overtime after Daniel Suarez slid off the track with two laps remaining. A multi-car crash sent the race to double overtime. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took the lead on the final restart and held off Joey Logano as a crash occurred behind them. The field had taken the white flag, so the caution ended the race with Stenhouse being named the winner.