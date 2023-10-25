 Skip navigation
ARCA champion Jesse Love to drive for RCR in Xfinity Series in 2024

  
Published October 25, 2023 04:20 PM

Jesse Love will take over the No. 2 car next season for Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series, the team announced Wednesday.

Love replaces Sheldon Creed in the ride.

The 18-year-old Love won the ARCA Menards Series title this season.

“We’ve been watching Jesse for a while now and his breakout performance in the ARCA Menards Series was impressive this season,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR, in a statement. “We know that he has the talent and determination to win races and compete for championships within RCR’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Whelen back for another year on the No. 2 program and feel confident that Jesse will be a strong ambassador for Whelen.”

Love is a two-time ARCA Menards Series West champion. The Menlo Park, California, native, began racing quarter midgets at the age of 5. He made his Late Model debut at age 10.

“I’ve been fortunate to gain a lot of racing experience at a young age, but nothing compares to the opportunity to race for a legendary team like Richard Childress Racing,” said Love in a statement. “I have so much respect for Richard Childress and am extremely grateful to be able to race and learn with one of the most successful teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“I’ve dreamed of racing at the highest levels of the sport since I was a young kid, and the path to the NASCAR Cup Series seems more clear with this opportunity.”