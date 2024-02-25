Atlanta crash takes place on Lap 2, collects 16 cars

HAMPTON, Ga. — The caution flew on Lap 2 of the Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway after a multi-car crash collected a large portion of the field.

The incident involved Christopher Bell, Josh Williams, Austin Dillon, Tyler Reddick, Erik Jones, Noah Gragson, Alex Bowman, Harrison Burton, Daniel Suarez, John Hunter Nemechek, Chase Elliott, Daniel Hemric, Justin Haley, Ryan Preece, Ty Gibbs and Bubba Wallace.

The crash began as the field crossed the start-finish line. The outside line checked up behind Todd Gilliland, which created a chain reaction.

Dillon and Wallace both spun into the field while Gragson spun into the outside wall. Several drivers had to head down pit road for repairs. Williams was unable to clear the DVP (Damaged Vehicle Policy) clock and could not continue in the race. He finished 37th.

Bell broke a toe link in the incident. He was able to clear the DVP clock by meeting minimum speed before heading to the garage for repairs.

Joey Logano, who dropped to the rear of the field due to a penalty for altering a glove, was not involved in the crash. He was on pit road serving his pass-through penalty.

According to Fox Sports broadcaster Mike Joy, this was the biggest wreck in the history of Atlanta Motor Speedway.