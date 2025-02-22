Atlanta Truck results: Kyle Busch nips Stewart Friesen at finish line

HAMPTON, Ga. — Kyle Busch nipped Stewart Friesen at the finish line to win Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Busch passed Friesen on the last lap and won by .017 seconds.

The victory is the 67th for Busch in the Truck Series and marks the 13th consecutive season he’s won a Truck race. Busch led 80 of the 135 laps.

Friesen finished second. Tyler Ankrum was third, followed by Bayley Currey and Chandler Smith.

The Truck Series is next in action March 14 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch is back in a Truck race May 17 at North Wilkesboro. He will run five Truck races this year. The other races will be Charlotte (May 23), Nashville (May 30) and Watkins Glen (Aug. 8).

