WNBA: Las Vegas-Championship Celebration
Aces celebrate third WNBA championship in four years with parade on Las Vegas Boulevard
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying
Chase Briscoe still trying to prove he belongs as he contends for a spot in NASCAR Cup title race
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 18 Michigan State at Indiana
Mendoza throws four TD passes and No. 3 Indiana overwhelms Michigan State 38-13

nbc_cfb_cigint_251018.jpg
Cignetti reflects on ‘good win’ vs. Michigan State
nbc_Cfb_indtd5_251018.jpg
Sarratt catches second TD of game vs. MSU
dominion_energy_r2_raw.jpg
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Austin Hill triumphs at Talladega; Justin Allgaier, Connor Zilisch advance to Xfinity title race

  
Published October 18, 2025 06:57 PM

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Austin Hill held off the field in overtime to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega, sweeping the races at this track this season.

Hill earned his 14th career Xfinity win and fourth of the season.

JR Motorsports teammates Justin Allgaier and Connor Zilisch each clinched a spot in the championship race by points. That leaves two spots remaining heading into next weekend’s Round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway.

MORE: Race results

Jesse Love is 40 points above the cutline. Carson Kvapil holds the final transfer spot by 11 points on Sammy Smith.

Brandon Jones is 20 points below the cutline, Sam Mayer is 22 points below the cutline and Sheldon Creed is 41 points below the cutline.

The race was stopped twice for accidents and went to overtime because of an incident.

Kvapil finished second to Hill. Allgaier was third. Christian Eckes placed fourth. Caesar Bacarella finished fifth.

The race was stopped after a multi-car crash on Lap 15 that collected Creed, Mayer and Jones.

NASCAR stated that William Sawalich, who was collected in the second crash of the race to bring out the red flag, was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Zilisch’s record streak of 18 consecutive top-five finishes came to an end Saturday after he was collected in a multi-car crash. He finished 23rd.

Stage 1 winner: Austin Hill

Stage 2 winner: Austin Hill

Next: The series races at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday Oct. 25 at Martinsville in the final race of the Round of 8.