Baby on board: Bubba and Amanda Wallace announce they are expecting first child

  
Published April 17, 2024 09:08 PM

Bubba and Amanda Wallace announced Wednesday that they will welcome their first child in October.

The couple married on New Year’s Eve in 2022. This will be their first child. The child is expected to arrive near Oct. 8, which is Bubba Wallace’s birthday.

The Wallaces won’t be the only couple in the NASCAR Cup Series expecting in October. Chase Briscoe recently announced that his wife is due to deliver twins in October. Briscoe and wife Marissa have one child.

Already this year, a few NASCAR drivers have seen their family expand.

Chris Buescher’s wife Emma gave birth to the couple’s second child a few days before this year’s Daytona 500.

Josh Williams and wife Trazia welcomed daughter Ettalynn in March.

Jeremy Clements and wife Cortney welcomed daughter Kennedy on Jan. 4.

Timmy Hill and wife Lucy welcomed son Hoover on Jan. 2.

Reigning Xfinity champion Cole Custer has announced that wife Kari is due to give birth to the couple’s first child in August.