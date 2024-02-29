 Skip navigation
Bubba Pollard to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with JR Motorsports

  
Published February 29, 2024 10:25 AM

Bubba Pollard, a champion Late Model driver, will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut March 30 at Richmond Raceway, driving the No. 88 for JR Motorsports. Rheem will sponsor the car.

The 37-year-old Pollard has more than 100 Late Model wins in his career.

“I’m very excited,” Pollard said in a statement from the team. “I really don’t know what to expect as it’s all very new to us, but I’m very thankful for the opportunity that Rheem and JR Motorsports have given me. I hope we can make the most of it. I’ve never had any laps at Richmond and I haven’t driven an Xfinity car, so it’s all going to be new.”

NASCAR: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Five NASCAR Atlanta finishes as good or better than last Sunday’s three-wide thriller
Though the most recent conclusion at Atlanta was a classic, Atlanta Motor Speedway has produced its share of epic endings.

To prepare for the Richmond race, Pollard will drive in the ARCA Menards Series East race March 23 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

“Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) and Kelley (Earnhardt-Miller) and Rheem have a history of giving guys like me opportunities to race at the next level, opportunities that normally wouldn’t happen,” Pollard said in a statement from the team. “I have a lot of respect for them for how much they offer to drivers like me. It’s pretty cool to be part of it. You never know what might happen in the future.”

Pollard is scheduled to compete in a full schedule of Super Late Models this season and races in the zMAX Cars Tour.