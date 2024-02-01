 Skip navigation
Car schemes for NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum

  
Published February 1, 2024 02:47 PM

Cup teams return to track this weekend with a trip to Los Angeles for the Busch Light Clash (8 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox), a race that opens up the opportunity to showcase new schemes.

Ross Chastain will debut his Busch Light scheme as the beer company joins Trackhouse Racing. Legacy Motor Club drivers Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek will showcase schemes for Family Dollar and Dollar Tree.

Here is a look at the announced schemes for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash.

More: Busch Light Clash weekend schedule

No. 1 — Ross Chastain

Chastain.jpg

Trackhouse Racing

No. 2 — Austin Cindric

Cindric.jpg

Team Penske

No. 3 — Austin Dillon

Dillon.jpg

Richard Childress Racing

No. 4 — Josh Berry

Berry.jpeg

Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 5 — Kyle Larson

5C24-Hendrick-Cars0004.png

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 6 — Brad Keselowski

Keselowski.jpg

RFK Racing

No. 7 — Corey LaJoie

LaJoie.jpg

Spire Motorsports

No. 8 — Kyle Busch

Busch.jpg

Richard Childress Racing

No. 9 — Chase Elliott

9C24-NAPA-White0004.png

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 10 — Noah Gragson

Gragson.jpeg

Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 11 — Denny Hamlin

HamlinSportClips.jpg

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 12 — Ryan Blaney

Blaney.jpg

Team Penske

No. 14 — Chase Briscoe

Briscoe.jpeg

Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 15 — Kaz Grala

Grala.jpg

Rick Ware Racing

No. 16 — Josh Williams

Williams.jpg

Kaulig Racing

No. 17 — Chris Buescher

Buescher.jpg

Lionel Racing

No. 19 — Martin Truex Jr.

Truex.jpg

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 20 — Christopher Bell

Bell.jpg

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 21 — Harrison Burton

Burton.jpg

Lionel Racing

No. 22 — Joey Logano

Logano.jpg

Team Penske

No. 23 — Bubba Wallace

BubbaClash.png

23XI Racing

No. 24 — William Byron

24C24-Liberty-University0004.png

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 31 — Daniel Hemric

Hemric.jpg

Kaulig Racing

No. 34 — Michael McDowell

McDowellMargaritaville.png

Front Row Motorsports

No. 38 — Todd Gilliland

Gilliland.jpg

Front Row Motorsports

No. 41 — Ryan Preece

Preece.jpeg

Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 42 — John Hunter Nemechek

JohnHunterNemechek.jpg

Legacy Motor Club

No. 43 — Erik Jones

ErikJones.jpg

Legacy Motor Club

No. 45 — Tyler Reddick

Reddick.jpg

23XI Racing

No. 47 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Stenhouse.jpg

JTG Daugherty Racing

No. 48 — Alex Bowman

48C24-Ally0004.png

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 51 — Justin Haley

Haley.jpg

Rick Ware Racing

No. 54 — Ty Gibbs

TyGibbs.jpg

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 71 — Zane Smith

ZaneSmithFocused.png

Spire Motorsports

No. 77 — Carson Hocevar

Hocevar.jpg

Spire Motorsports

No. 99 — Daniel Suarez

Suarez.png

Trackhouse Racing