Car schemes for NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
Cup teams return to track this weekend with a trip to Los Angeles for the Busch Light Clash (8 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox), a race that opens up the opportunity to showcase new schemes.
Ross Chastain will debut his Busch Light scheme as the beer company joins Trackhouse Racing. Legacy Motor Club drivers Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek will showcase schemes for Family Dollar and Dollar Tree.
Here is a look at the announced schemes for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash.
No. 1 — Ross Chastain
No. 2 — Austin Cindric
No. 3 — Austin Dillon
No. 4 — Josh Berry
No. 5 — Kyle Larson
No. 6 — Brad Keselowski
No. 7 — Corey LaJoie
No. 8 — Kyle Busch
No. 9 — Chase Elliott
No. 10 — Noah Gragson
No. 11 — Denny Hamlin
No. 12 — Ryan Blaney
No. 14 — Chase Briscoe
No. 15 — Kaz Grala
No. 16 — Josh Williams
No. 17 — Chris Buescher
No. 19 — Martin Truex Jr.
No. 20 — Christopher Bell
No. 21 — Harrison Burton
No. 22 — Joey Logano
No. 23 — Bubba Wallace
No. 24 — William Byron
No. 31 — Daniel Hemric
No. 34 — Michael McDowell
No. 38 — Todd Gilliland
No. 41 — Ryan Preece
No. 42 — John Hunter Nemechek
No. 43 — Erik Jones
No. 45 — Tyler Reddick
No. 47 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
No. 48 — Alex Bowman
No. 51 — Justin Haley
No. 54 — Ty Gibbs
No. 71 — Zane Smith
No. 77 — Carson Hocevar
No. 99 — Daniel Suarez