Car schemes for NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum

Cup teams return to track this weekend with a trip to Los Angeles for the Busch Light Clash (8 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox), a race that opens up the opportunity to showcase new schemes.

Ross Chastain will debut his Busch Light scheme as the beer company joins Trackhouse Racing. Legacy Motor Club drivers Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek will showcase schemes for Family Dollar and Dollar Tree.

Here is a look at the announced schemes for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash.

No. 1 — Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

No. 2 — Austin Cindric

Team Penske

No. 3 — Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

No. 4 — Josh Berry

Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 5 — Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 6 — Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

No. 7 — Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

No. 8 — Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

No. 9 — Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 10 — Noah Gragson

Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 11 — Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 12 — Ryan Blaney

Team Penske



No. 14 — Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 15 — Kaz Grala

Rick Ware Racing

No. 16 — Josh Williams

Kaulig Racing

No. 17 — Chris Buescher

Lionel Racing

No. 19 — Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 20 — Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 21 — Harrison Burton

Lionel Racing

No. 22 — Joey Logano

Team Penske

No. 23 — Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

No. 24 — William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 31 — Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

No. 34 — Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

No. 38 — Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

No. 41 — Ryan Preece

Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 42 — John Hunter Nemechek

Legacy Motor Club

No. 43 — Erik Jones

Legacy Motor Club

No. 45 — Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

No. 47 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

No. 48 — Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 51 — Justin Haley

Rick Ware Racing

No. 54 — Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 71 — Zane Smith

Spire Motorsports

No. 77 — Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

No. 99 — Daniel Suarez