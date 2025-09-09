 Skip navigation
Changes made to Alex Bowman’s pit crew ahead of Bristol playoff race

  
Published September 9, 2025 02:16 PM

Hendrick Motorsports is shaking up Alex Bowman’s pit crew ahead of Saturday night’s playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Bowman will have new tire changers, a new tire carrier and a new jackman for the final race in the opening round. He is 35 points below the cutline held by Austin Cindric.

Joining Bowman’s pit crew at Bristol are front tire changer Daniel Bach, rear tire changer Rod Cox, tire carrier Jarius Morehead and jackman Cody French. All had been on Carson Hocevar’s pit crew this season — Hendrick Motorsports supplies pit crews to Spire Motorsports. Only Bowman’s fueler, Jacob Conley, remains the same from last week.

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Practice
NASCAR to have conversation with Trackhouse about actions after Gateway race
NASCAR’s Brad Moran told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that what Trackhouse’s two playoff cars did after the race “caught our radar.”

Bowman’s pit crew has struggled in the playoffs. The team had a 40-second pit stop in the playoff opener at Darlington after an air hose got disconnected and the team didn’t immediately identify the issue. Bowman eventually fell two laps back, got back on the lead lap and finished 31st, two laps down.

During last weekend’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway, Bowman was running in the top 10 when he had a 23.9-second pit stop on Lap 135. The car had to be jacked a second time on the left side because the rear tire was not fully set before the jack dropped the first time. Bowman went on to finish 26th.

Saturday’s Cup race airs on USA Network. Pre-race coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.