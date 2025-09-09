NASCAR to have conversation with Trackhouse about actions after Gateway race

NASCAR plans to talk to Trackhouse Racing about two of its cars running through the grass after last weekend’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, saying the actions “caught our radar.”

Brad Moran, managing director of the NASCAR Cup Series, made the comments Tuesday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“We’ll have be having some discussions with Trackhouse in management as well as their crew chiefs, and we’ll be giving all the teams some information regarding that this week,” Moran said when asked about what the Trackhouse cars did after the race.

“It certainly caught our radar. We have rules that could put the teams in a real bad spot when we see that. So, we’ll make it pretty clear to them, moving forward, starting at Bristol what that means.”

The Trackhouse cars of playoff drivers Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen both drove into the grass entering the access road in Turn 3 after taking the checkered flag.

Alex Bowman, driving behind them, radioed his team: “The Trackhouse cars are driving through the grass.”

Chastain is 19 points above the cutline heading into Saturday night’s cutoff race at Bristol (7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). His teammate, van Gisbergen, is 15 points below the cutline.

Four drivers will be eliminated in Saturday night’s race, which ends the first round of the Cup playoffs. Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin have secured spots in the second round with victories in the opening round. Briscoe won at Darlington and Hamlin won last weekend at Gateway.