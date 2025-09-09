 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
World Track and Field Championships event previews: key athletes, storylines for Tokyo
2025 Walker Cup
As fog lifts on 50th Walker Cup, U.S. team and Cypress Point deliver resounding victories
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 30 Texas at Ohio State
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 3 including Mateer, Moore, Smith

Top Clips

nbc_pft_dart_250909.jpg
Examining when Giants could turn to Dart at QB
nbc_pft_exciting1stweek_250909.jpg
Thrilling Week 1 wraps with epic comeback
nbc_pft_koconjj_250909.jpg
Areas of concern for Vikings despite comeback win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
World Track and Field Championships event previews: key athletes, storylines for Tokyo
2025 Walker Cup
As fog lifts on 50th Walker Cup, U.S. team and Cypress Point deliver resounding victories
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 30 Texas at Ohio State
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 3 including Mateer, Moore, Smith

Top Clips

nbc_pft_dart_250909.jpg
Examining when Giants could turn to Dart at QB
nbc_pft_exciting1stweek_250909.jpg
Thrilling Week 1 wraps with epic comeback
nbc_pft_koconjj_250909.jpg
Areas of concern for Vikings despite comeback win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR to have conversation with Trackhouse about actions after Gateway race

  
Published September 9, 2025 08:46 AM

NASCAR plans to talk to Trackhouse Racing about two of its cars running through the grass after last weekend’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, saying the actions “caught our radar.”

Brad Moran, managing director of the NASCAR Cup Series, made the comments Tuesday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“We’ll have be having some discussions with Trackhouse in management as well as their crew chiefs, and we’ll be giving all the teams some information regarding that this week,” Moran said when asked about what the Trackhouse cars did after the race.

“It certainly caught our radar. We have rules that could put the teams in a real bad spot when we see that. So, we’ll make it pretty clear to them, moving forward, starting at Bristol what that means.”

NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup playoff race at WWT Raceway won by Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin moved on to the second round with his win, but there were others who felt good after the race.

The Trackhouse cars of playoff drivers Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen both drove into the grass entering the access road in Turn 3 after taking the checkered flag.

Alex Bowman, driving behind them, radioed his team: “The Trackhouse cars are driving through the grass.”

Chastain is 19 points above the cutline heading into Saturday night’s cutoff race at Bristol (7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). His teammate, van Gisbergen, is 15 points below the cutline.

Four drivers will be eliminated in Saturday night’s race, which ends the first round of the Cup playoffs. Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin have secured spots in the second round with victories in the opening round. Briscoe won at Darlington and Hamlin won last weekend at Gateway.