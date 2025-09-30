Charlotte Roval is last chance for Cup drivers to advance to Round of 8

Four drivers will be eliminated from the Cup playoffs Sunday at the Charlotte Roval.

Pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on USA Network.

Reigning champion Joey Logano holds the final transfer spot entering Sunday’s race.

Those below the cutline are: Ross Chastain (-13 points), Bubba Wallace (-26), Tyler Reddick (-29) and Austin Cindric (-48).

Last year, Logano was eliminated at the Charlotte Roval but reinstated a couple of hours later when Alex Bowman’s car was disqualified for not meeting minimum weight after the race. Logano won the following week at Las Vegas to advance to the title race at Phoenix and won there to claim his third series title.

Xfinity Series

The Xfinity playoff field will be cut by four Saturday at the Charlotte Roval.

Jesse Love holds the final transfer spot. Those below the cutline are Nick Sanchez (-5 points), Austin Hill (-7), Harrison Burton (-8) and Sammy Smith (-14).

Three drivers have already clinched a spot in the next round: Brandon Jones (Kansas win), Connor Zilisch (by points) and Justin Allgaier (by points).

Craftsman Truck Series

The Round of 8 begins Friday for the Truck Series at the Charlotte Roval.

This round will set the field for the Championship 4 race Oct. 31 at Phoenix.

Ty Majeski holds the final transfer spot entering the three-race round.

Those below the cutline are: Tyler Ankrum (tiebreaker), Grant Enfinger (-3 points), Rajah Caruth (-5), Kaden Honeycutt (-7).