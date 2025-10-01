Charlotte Roval playoff weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck

The Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval will have a few twists for its ninth season of playing host to NASCAR national series events.

The road course within the 1.5-mile oval will hold races from four series this weekend, including the debuts of the Craftsman Truck Series and the IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge, a single-make sports-car series.

The Trucks’ inaugural event at the Roval will be held Friday at 3:30 p.m. and will be the first race in the Round of 8.

The Ford Mustang Challenge will hold two races — the first on Saturday morning and the latter in the evening — sandwiched around practice and qualiyfing for the Xfinity and Cup series and the Xfinity race, which will start at 5 p.m. and end after sunset. The track will have temporary infield lighting in place for its road course (along with employing its permanent track lights for the speedway section of the 17-turn, 2.28-mile layout).

The Cup Series will conclude its Round of 12 with Sunday’s 109-lap event. Kyle Larson is the defending winner.

Sam Mayer is the defending winner of the Xfinity race, which will be the Round of 12 finale.

Charlotte Roval weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 3

Garage open



9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. — Truck Series

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



10 - 10:30 a.m. — IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge practice

11:05 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. — Truck practice (FS2)

12:10 - 1 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

1:45 - 2:15 p.m. — IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge practice

3:30 p.m. — Truck race (67 laps, 152.76 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 20, Stage 2 at Lap 40; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:30 - 7 p.m. — IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge qualifying

Saturday, Oct. 4

Garage open



8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

10 a.m. - 11 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



10:10 a.m. — IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge Race 1 (45 minutes, Peacock)

11:30 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

12:40 - 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

2 - 3 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:10 - 4 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5 p.m. — Xfinity race (67 laps, 152.76 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 20, Stage 2 at Lap 40; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 - 8:45 p.m. — IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge Race 2 (45 minutes, Peacock)

Sunday, Oct. 5

Garage open



Noon - 10 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



3 p.m. — Cup race (109 laps, 248.52 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 25, Stage 2 at Lap 50; USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy with winds from the north to northeast at 5 to 10 mph and a high of 73 degrees with a 7% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 72 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with light and variable winds and a high of 77 degrees with a 7% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 75 degrees with a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Cloudy with light and variable winds and a high of 79 degrees with a 14% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 77 degrees with a 9% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.