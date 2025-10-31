 Skip navigation
Injured George Springer on track to play in Game 6 for Blue Jays, manager says
Injured George Springer on track to play in Game 6 for Blue Jays, manager says
Shohei Ohtani could be used as an opener or even as an outfielder in Game 7
Shohei Ohtani could be used as an opener or even as an outfielder in Game 7
No. 5 St. John's enters Pitino's third season with highest preseason ranking in school history
No. 5 St. John’s enters Pitino’s third season with highest preseason ranking in school history

nbc_nba_ogbucksv2_251030.jpg
Rivers: Bucks are ‘trouble’ for Eastern Conference
nbc_nba_ogcollegebb_251030.jpg
Rivers: Boozer will have a ‘day one’ impact in NBA
nbc_nba_ogsixers_251030.jpg
Do 76ers have best group of guards in the NBA?

Chase Briscoe’s hometown in Indiana ready to celebrate a NASCAR Cup championship

  
October 30, 2025

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Chase Briscoe’s hometown of Mitchell, Indiana, is throwing a watch party in hopes of seeing its native son win his first NASCAR Cup championship on Sunday.

Briscoe will race against Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and William Byron for the title at Phoenix Raceway. NBC and Peacock will broadcast the race.

The Mitchell High School gym will host the free event. Doors open two hours before the scheduled start of the race. Mitchell, Indiana, located about 90 miles south of Indianapolis, has a population near 4,000 people.

Briscoe is blown away by the support he’s receiving from his hometown.

“They say there’s going to be 1,500 people there,” Briscoe said Thursday at Phoenix Raceway. “I don’t think our gym even holds 1,500 people.

“I’m excited to see what the turnout is. They’re doing something at the high school. They’re opening up the concession stands, the whole nine yards. The American Legion is going to do a watch party, too.

“My whole career, whether I was even in ARCA or now Cup, just that area has always been a huge supporter of mine. I think part of it is everybody kind of knows everybody. But yeah, to see how excited they are. Every win, we don’t have a siren, but flying a 19 flag this week. All down Main Street is checkered flags. The whole city and county has really been getting into it.”