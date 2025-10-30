Phoenix championship weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck

NASCAR champions will be crowned on successive days in the Truck, Xfinity and Cup series as the 2025 season concludes this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

There are four championship-eligible drivers in every series’ season finale, and the title will be awarded to the top finisher in each race on the 1-mile oval in Avondale, Arizona.

The 150-lap truck race will be held Friday at 7:30 p.m. with Corey Heim (who leads the series with 11 victories), Tyler Ankrum, Ty Majeski and Kaden Honeycutt in the championship round.

In the Xfinity Series, Connor Zilisch (who has a series-best 10 wins), Justin Allgaier, Jesse Love and Carson Kvapil will square off for the championship in a 200-lap race at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Sunday’s Cup Series championship will feature Denny Hamlin (who leads ths series with six victories), Chase Briscoe, William Byron and Kyle Larson.

The 312-lap race will begin shortly after 3 p.m. ET and be televised on NBC and Peacock. An extended Countdown to Green will air beginning at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NASCAR seeking resolution with 23XI Racing, Front Row ahead of Championship weekend NASCAR stated: “Our priority remains resolving this matter quickly so all parties can focus on Championship weekend and continuing to grow the sport.”



Phoenix Raceway weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Thursday, Oct. 30

Garage open



5:30 - 9:30 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

Track activity



7:35 - 8:25 p.m. — Truck practice

Friday, Oct. 31

Garage open



10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards West Series

10 - 1:30 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

1:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

1:30 - 9 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



2 - 2:45 p.m. — ARCA practice

3 - 3:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

3:35 - 4:25 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

4:35 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

5:35 - 8:25 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. — Truck race (150 laps, 150 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Nov. 1

Garage open



10:30 - 2 a.m. — Xfinity Series

11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards West Series

11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



1:30 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 100 miles)

3:30 - 4:25 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

5 - 6 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 200 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Nov. 2

Garage open



10:30 - 12:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



3 p.m. — Cup race (312 laps, 312 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 60, Stage 2 at Lap 185; NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 89 degrees with light and variable winds and a 0% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 86 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 88 degrees with light and variable winds and a 0% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 75 with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race and 86 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Mainly sunny with a high of 90 degrees with light and variable winds and a 0% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 85 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

