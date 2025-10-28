NASCAR seeking resolution with 23XI Racing, Front Row ahead of Championship weekend

NASCAR stated Tuesday a desire to “resolving” its lawsuit with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

“Our priority remains resolving this matter quickly so all parties can focus on Championship weekend and continuing to grow the sport,” NASCAR stated in part of its statement Tuesday.

NASCAR’s statement came after Judge Kenneth D. Bell dismissed NASCAR’s counterclaim Tuesday against 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

NASCAR stated: “We respect the Court’s decision, though we respectfully disagree with its legal reasoning. Our priority remains resolving this matter quickly so all parties can focus on Championship weekend and continuing to grow the sport. Should a resolution not be reached, we intend to appeal the decision at the appropriate time.”

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have stated previously that they are open to settling the case.

Jeffrey Kessler, attorney for 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, stated after Tuesday’s decision by Judge Bell: “We are thankful for Judge Bell’s thoughtful consideration of the facts and the law, and his decision to grant Summary Judgment in my clients’ favor against the NASCAR counterclaim.

“Today’s decision has only reaffirmed my clients’ unwavering pursuit of a more fair and equitable sport. Their determination remains strong as we continue our efforts for a resolution that benefits everyone - teams, drivers, employees, partners and fans.”

23XI Racing — co-owned by Michael Jordan and Cup championship contender Denny Hamlin — and Front Row Motorsports filed an antirust lawsuit Oct. 2, 2024, against NASCAR, stating that “NASCAR has unlawfully maintained its monopoly position for offering a top-tier stock car racing series in the United States in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act.”

NASCAR filed a counterclaim March 5 against 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, stating that the two teams “embarked on a strategy to threaten, coerce, and extort NASCAR into meeting their demands for better contract and financial terms.” NASCAR amended its counterclaim May 8.

Oral arguments were heard Oct. 23 about a summary judgement on the counterclaim ahead of Judge Bell’s order Tuesday.

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports met with NASCAR in a settlement conference Oct. 21. The conference was extended to a second day but no agreement was made.

