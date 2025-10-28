NASCAR suspends Sam Mayer one race for wrecking Jeb Burton after Martinsville event

NASCAR has suspended Sam Mayer for Saturday’s Xfinity Series season finale at Phoenix for wrecking Jeb Burton after last weekend’s race at Martinsville.

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, hinted Tuesday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the sanctioning body’s reaction could be severe.

“Having (that) type of incident after the checkered flag, it’s just not something we’re going to tolerate,” Sawyer said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.”

Haas Factory Team said in a statement Tuesday: “Although we are disappointed with the results, Haas Factory Team will not appeal the penalty NASCAR issued to Sam Mayer and the No. 41 team following last weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

“We remain focused on finishing the season out strong at Phoenix Raceway and look forward to contending for a win with Ryan Sieg at the wheel.”

Mayer was upset with Burton for triggering a crash that collected Mayer the previous weekend at Talladega and also was upset with how Burton raced him Saturday night at Martinsville.

“It’s a principle thing,” Mayer said. "(Burton) is the worst person to race around in the entire garage. He has a reputation of being over his head every single week and this was a prime example of it. He just can’t take no for an answer.

“A (playoff driver) racing for something huge, moved him out of the way and went on and was faster than him in the end. As soon as he got back to me, he gave it me and tried to wreck me three corners in a row. Thank God I have enough car control where I can hold on to it and not wreck. He has no respect for someone racing for something that’s bigger than he is.”

Burton was upset with Mayer after the race.

“He destroyed our car and wrecked us,” Burton said after the race. “Hopefully NASCAR does something because he literally right-reared me into the outside wall. I hate it for my guys to tear up a car.

“I race a lot of people out here with respect and I just want it back. He ran over me for no reason, so I gave it back to him and he threw a temper tantrum. I’d love to talk to him but there wouldn’t be much talking. ... The way he acts, he’s a punk. I think everybody knows that.”

In NASCAR’s penalty report issued Tuesday, it also included the two-race suspensions to De’Quan Hampton and Marquill Osborne, pit crew members on Cody Ware’s team after a tire came off Ware’s car on track in last weekend’s Cup race at Martinsville. Their suspensions include Sunday’s race at Phoenix and next year’s Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. They’ll be able to return for next year’s Daytona 500.

