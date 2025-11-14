 Skip navigation
Chevrolet unveils new Camaro ZL1 in NASCAR Cup Series for 2026 season

  
Published November 14, 2025 09:20 AM

Chevrolet has unveiled an updated version of its Camaro ZL1 for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, announcing Friday that the new car will make its debut at Bowman-Gray Stadium in The Clash exhibition season opener.

Per a release from Team Chevy: “The latest edition Camaro ZL1 racecar will feature upgraded styling that is aligned with Chevrolet’s recently released Camaro ZL1 Carbon Performance Package accessories kit for owners to optimize the performance capabilities of the sixth-generation Camaro ZL1 production car. Chevrolet collaborated with NASCAR and its teams on this update.

“The most prominent racecar changes are a larger hood power dome, a revised front grille, and more pronounced rocker panels along the sides of the car. These mirror the new Carbon Performance Package’s carbon-fiber hood insert and rockers, plus ZL1 1LE-spec front grille and splitter.”

2026 Cup Car Rendering 1-1.jpg

Since 1955, Chevy has raced with 14 nameplates in NASCAR’s premier series with 881 victories, 31 driver championships and 44 manufacturer titles. The General Motors brand has won the past five manufacturer championships and also won the 2025 title with Kyle Larson, continuing its reputation as the winningest manufacturer in Cup history.

Here are images of the production Camaro with the Carbon Performance Package that the 2026 Cup car will be based upon:

ChevroletPerformance_Camaro_Grattan_62.jpg

Team Chevy

ChevroletPerformance_Camaro_Grattan_59.jpg

Team Chevy

ChevroletPerformance_Camaro_Grattan_56.jpg

Team Chevy

ChevroletPerformance_Camaro_Grattan_55.jpg

Team Chevy

ChevroletPerformance_Camaro_Grattan_63.jpg