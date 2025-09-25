Closest finishes in NASCAR Cup history since advent of electronic scoring

With NASCAR returning to Kansas Speedway for the next race in the Cup playoffs — remember that finish there in May 2024? — it’s a good time to look back at the sport’s closest finishes.

NASCAR has used electronic scoring since 1993 and this list is the closest finishes since then.

Kansas has the closest finish in NASCAR in that era. Could Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET on USA Network) join the list?

1. May 2024 Kansas: Kyle Larson wins by .001 at Kansas

It was a heartbreaker for Chris Buescher, who did not win a race and missed making the playoffs by .001 seconds from this race.

Larson edges Buescher in historic Kansas finish Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher wheel nose-to-nose as the checkered flag waves in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, combining for the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history with a margin of 0.001 seconds.

2. April 2011: Jimmie Johnson wins by .002 at Talladega

This would be Jimmie Johnson’s second and final Cup win at Talladega, as he nipped Clint Bowyer at the finish line.

2. March 2003: Ricky Craven nips Kurt Busch by .002 at Darlington

One of the most thrilling last-lap duels in the 2000s. This was the second and final Cup win in Ricky Craven’s career.

NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Craven vs. Busch Relive the thrilling photo finish between Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch at Darlington Raceway on March 16, 2003.

4. February 2024: Daniel Suarez wins by .003 at Atlanta

This was the closest 1-2-3 finish in Cup. Daniel Suarez finished ahead of Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch. Suarez beat Blaney by .003 seconds and Busch by .007 seconds.

Suarez comes out on top after epic finish Marty Snider, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte review Daniel Suarez's Atlanta win in an instant classic after a three-wide race against Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch, resulting in the 3rd-closest margin of victory since 1993.

5. July 2007: Jamie McMurray beats Kyle Busch by .005 at Daytona

Jamie McMurray scored his second career Cup win in exciting fashion. This was his first win since his 2002 victory at Charlotte in just his second Cup start.

5. July 1993: Dale Earnhardt wins by .005 over Ernie Irvan at Talladega

Dale Earnhardt scored this narrow victory in a season that saw him win his sixth Cup title. He would add his seventh Cup championship the following season.

7. Oct. 2024: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. beats Brad Keselowski by .006 at Talladega

“I just needed half a foot I guess,” Brad Keselowski said after his close loss to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Stenhouse wins by inches in overtime at Talladega Watch the overtime finish of the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

7. March 2001: Kevin Harvick scores emotional win by .006 over Jeff Gordon at Atlanta

In just the third race after Dale Earnhardt’s death in the 2001 Daytona 500, Kevin Harvick took Dale Earnhardt’s team to victory lane with his emotional triumph. The win was the first in Cup for Harvick.

NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Harvick's 1st win Relive Kevin Harvick's first career NASCAR Cup Series victory, which came at Atlanta Motor Speedway by inches over Jeff Gordon and helped NASCAR heal following the death of Dale Earnhardt at Daytona.

9. June 2020: Ryan Blaney beats Ricky Stenhouse Jr. by .007 at Talladega

Ryan Blaney held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in a slam-banging finish that had a couple of cars crashing across the finish line.

9. Oct. 2019: Ryan Blaney nips Ryan Newman by .007 at Talladega

Ryan Blaney earned his first win of the season in this playoff race and advanced to the third round with this result.