Connor Zilisch suffers broken collarbone in victory lane fall; Trackhouse withdraws his Cup car

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Trackhouse Racing has withdrawn Connor Zilisch’s car from Sunday’s Cup race at Watkins Glen after the driver suffered a broken collarbone in a victory lane fall after his Xfinity Series win.

Zilisch stated on social media that he suffered a broken collarbone. He also stated that CT scans of his head were clear.

“Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse,” Zilisch wrote on social media.

Zilisch fell off his car in victory lane after winning his series-high sixth Xfinity race of the season. He was placed on a backboard and had a neck brace when he was loaded into an ambulance to go to the infield care center.

He later was transported to a local hospital. JR Motorsports stated at 9:16 p.m. ET Saturday that Zilisch had been released from the hospital.

The 19-year-old Zilisch was scheduled to have driven the No. 87 car for Trackhouse Racing in Sunday’s Cup race (coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). It was to have been his fourth Cup start of the season. He qualified 25th.

Zilisch leads the Xfinity Series points with three races left in the regular season. He leads JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier by seven points. The series is off next weekend. The next Xfinity race will be Aug. 22 at Daytona International Speedway.

