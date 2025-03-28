Connor Zilisch wins Xfinity pole at Martinsville as JR Motorsports sweeps front row

Connor Zilisch claimed his third career NASCAR Xfinity Series pole Friday at Martinsville Speedway, leading a JR Motorsports sweep of the front row.

The pole for Zilisch is his first in the Xfinity Series on an oval. His previous poles were at road courses (Watkins Glen last year and Circuit of the Americas this year). Zilisch claimed the top spot at Martinsville with a lap of 95.213 mph.

Carson Kvapil (95.089 mph) matches his best career starting spot in the Xfinity Series. He also started second earlier this month at Las Vegas.

Austin Hill qualified third with a lap of 94.732 mph. He is the top starter among the Dash 4 Cash drivers eligible for a $100,000 bonus in Saturday’s race.

Jesse Love, who will make his Cup debut April 13 at Bristol, qualified fourth with a lap of 94.486 mph. Harrison Burton (94.369) will start fifth.

Jesse Love to make NASCAR Cup debut at Bristol Jesse Love will drive the No. 33 for Richard Childress Racing in the Bristol Cup race.

The other three Dash 4 Cash drivers are: Justin Allgaier (starting sixth), Sam Mayer (16th) and Sheldon Creed (18th).

Corey Day, making his Xfinity debut, qualified eighth in a Hendrick Motorsports car.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:10 p.m. ET Saturday at Martinsville on the CW Network.