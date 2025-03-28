Connor Zilisch wins Xfinity pole at Martinsville as JR Motorsports sweeps front row

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Arizona Republic
Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt agrees to five-year, $45 million deal with Arizona Diamondbacks
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Birmingham Regional-South Carolina vs Maryland
MiLaysia Fulwiley helps defending champion South Carolina outlast Maryland 71-67 in March Madness
Syndication: Argus Leader
Drake hires South Dakota State’s Eric Henderson to replace Ben McCollum, who left for Iowa

Top Clips

nbc_golf_houstonopenrd2_250328.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_clemens_250328.jpg
Former P Clemens: I need to work on my chipping
nbc_golf_jimcrane_250328.jpg
Astros owner Crane takes NASA-themed quiz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Arizona Republic
Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt agrees to five-year, $45 million deal with Arizona Diamondbacks
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Birmingham Regional-South Carolina vs Maryland
MiLaysia Fulwiley helps defending champion South Carolina outlast Maryland 71-67 in March Madness
Syndication: Argus Leader
Drake hires South Dakota State’s Eric Henderson to replace Ben McCollum, who left for Iowa

Top Clips

nbc_golf_houstonopenrd2_250328.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_clemens_250328.jpg
Former P Clemens: I need to work on my chipping
nbc_golf_jimcrane_250328.jpg
Astros owner Crane takes NASA-themed quiz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Connor Zilisch wins Xfinity pole at Martinsville as JR Motorsports sweeps front row

  
Published March 28, 2025 06:42 PM

Connor Zilisch claimed his third career NASCAR Xfinity Series pole Friday at Martinsville Speedway, leading a JR Motorsports sweep of the front row.

The pole for Zilisch is his first in the Xfinity Series on an oval. His previous poles were at road courses (Watkins Glen last year and Circuit of the Americas this year). Zilisch claimed the top spot at Martinsville with a lap of 95.213 mph.

MORE: Martinsville starting lineup

Carson Kvapil (95.089 mph) matches his best career starting spot in the Xfinity Series. He also started second earlier this month at Las Vegas.

Austin Hill qualified third with a lap of 94.732 mph. He is the top starter among the Dash 4 Cash drivers eligible for a $100,000 bonus in Saturday’s race.

Jesse Love, who will make his Cup debut April 13 at Bristol, qualified fourth with a lap of 94.486 mph. Harrison Burton (94.369) will start fifth.

NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300
Jesse Love to make NASCAR Cup debut at Bristol
Jesse Love will drive the No. 33 for Richard Childress Racing in the Bristol Cup race.

The other three Dash 4 Cash drivers are: Justin Allgaier (starting sixth), Sam Mayer (16th) and Sheldon Creed (18th).

Corey Day, making his Xfinity debut, qualified eighth in a Hendrick Motorsports car.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:10 p.m. ET Saturday at Martinsville on the CW Network.