Corey Heim finishes spectacular season with win and NASCAR Truck Series championship

  
Published October 31, 2025 10:32 PM

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Corey Heim capped a spectacular season with a memorable win in double overtime to claim the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship Friday night at Phoenix
Raceway.

Heim finishes the season with a record 12 victories in 25 series races.

MORE: Race results

The 23-year-old development driver for 23XI Racing confessed to feeling the pressure ahead of Friday night’s race.

“I was so stressed out ever since we went to the Roval,” Heim said of the victory that sent him to the championship race. “I’ve been, like, so terrible to talk to as a person, so stressed out. This is just such a relief, to say the least.”

But, for a moment, it appeared his championship hopes could go away. Heim was in position to win the title when a caution sent the race to overtime. Much of the field pitted. Two trucks stayed out and several others, including title contenders Ty Majeski and Kaden Honeycutt took two tires. Heim’s team changed four tires and he restarted ninth.

No problem. Heim was second by Turn 2 of the overtime restart

“Drove it in deep until I couldn’t anymore,” Heim said.

He was racing Majeski for the lead when the caution came out, sending the race into a second overtime. Heim grabbed the lead on the restart and cruised to the win. Majeski finished second.

Majeski had no issues with his team taking two tires on the last pit stop.

“I think that was our only shot, really, at winning the championship,” Majeski said. “If that restart goes a little bit differently, we get some clean air and (Heim) gets caught in third or fourth and we get a big enough gap where he can’t catch us ... I don’t think we were going to take four (tires), restart behind (Heim), pass him and beat him. I don’t think that was really in the cards.”

Kaden Honeycutt, who also was racing for the title, placed third, followed by Layne Riggs and Rajah Caruth. Tyler Ankrum, the fourth title contender, placed 14th.

Stage 1 winner: Corey Heim

Stage 2 winner: Corey Heim

Next: The series is off until opening the 2026 season Feb. 13 at Daytona International Speedway.