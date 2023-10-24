Cup and Xfinity playoff standings after Homestead

Kyle Larson (Cup), Christopher Bell (Cup) and Sam Mayer (Xfinity) have all advanced to the Championship 4 after playoff races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Two spots remain in the Cup Championship 4 heading into the final race of the Round of 8. Three spots remain in the Xfinity Championship 4.

Here is a look at the Cup and Xfinity playoff leaderboards.

Cup Series

Larson led 133 laps at Las Vegas, swept both stages and won his fourth race of the season. He locked up a spot in the Championship 4. Christopher Bell led 26 laps at Homestead and won his way back into the championship race from below the cutline.

Ryan Blaney finished second at Homestead. William Byron finished fourth. They hold the final two spots above the cutline heading to the elimination race. Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. both fell below the cutline after failing to finish the Homestead race.

The Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway this weekend. NBC’s coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET. Post-race show is on Peacock.

Racing Insights

Xfinity Series

Three spots remain in the Xfinity Series Championship 4 after Sam Mayer won at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Austin Hill holds the final transfer spot to the Championship 4. He and Cole Custer are three points above Justin Allgaier. Custer’s third-place finish at Las Vegas gives him the tiebreaker over Hill.

Sammy Smith (-49), Chandler Smith (-54) and Sheldon Creed (-65) are the three other drivers joining Allgaier below the cutline. They are all in must-win situations.

The Round of 8 ends Oct. 28 at Martinsville Speedway. USA Network’s coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 3 p.m. ET. Race coverage begins on USA at 3:30 p.m. ET.