Cup, Xfinity playoff standings after Texas

William Byron (Cup) and John Hunter Nemechek (Xfinity) each advanced to the Round of 8 with their playoff victories this past weekend at Texas.

Here is a look at the Cup and Xfinity playoff leaderboard:

CUP SERIES

Kyle Larson led 99 laps before crashing while he dueled Bubba Wallace for the lead late in Sunday’s race. Larson finished 31st and holds the final transfer spot to the Round of 8.

Wallace trails Larson by two points. Tyler Reddick trails Larson by three points. Ryan Blaney is 11 points from the cutline. Kyle Busch is 17 points from the cutline.

The series heads this weekend to Talladega Superspeedway. NBC’s coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Race coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.

XFINITY SERIES

Three of the eight spots in the Round of 8 have been set. Justin Allgaier (Bristol) and John Hunter Nemechek (Texas) are in by wins. Cole Custer advanced via points this past weekend at Texas.

Daniel Hemric holds the final transfer spot.

Parker Kligerman trails Hemric by one point. Jeb Burton is 19 points from the cutline. Josh Berry is 27 points from the cutline. Sam Mayer is 34 points from the cutline.

The Round of 12 concludes Oct. 7 at the Charlotte Roval.