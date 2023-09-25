 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 U.S. Classic
2023 World Gymnastics Championships broadcast schedule
nbc_cfb_msuhaladayintv_230921.jpg
Heisman Watch: Irish Loss Dooms Hartman
NFL: Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 4: De’Von Achane Breaks Records

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cdvaletmaxvalue_230925.jpg
Schauffele, Rose carry Ryder Cup betting value
nbc_berry_weekendwar_230925.jpg
Cooper, LaPorta lead Week 3 fantasy standouts
nbc_berry_chavik_230925.jpg
Palmer on fantasy radars after Williams’ injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cup, Xfinity playoff standings after Texas

  
Published September 25, 2023 03:00 PM

William Byron (Cup) and John Hunter Nemechek (Xfinity) each advanced to the Round of 8 with their playoff victories this past weekend at Texas.

Here is a look at the Cup and Xfinity playoff leaderboard:

CUP SERIES

Kyle Larson led 99 laps before crashing while he dueled Bubba Wallace for the lead late in Sunday’s race. Larson finished 31st and holds the final transfer spot to the Round of 8.

Wallace trails Larson by two points. Tyler Reddick trails Larson by three points. Ryan Blaney is 11 points from the cutline. Kyle Busch is 17 points from the cutline.

The series heads this weekend to Talladega Superspeedway. NBC’s coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Race coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.

Playoffs Cup after Texas.jpg

XFINITY SERIES

Three of the eight spots in the Round of 8 have been set. Justin Allgaier (Bristol) and John Hunter Nemechek (Texas) are in by wins. Cole Custer advanced via points this past weekend at Texas.

Daniel Hemric holds the final transfer spot.

Parker Kligerman trails Hemric by one point. Jeb Burton is 19 points from the cutline. Josh Berry is 27 points from the cutline. Sam Mayer is 34 points from the cutline.

The Round of 12 concludes Oct. 7 at the Charlotte Roval.

Playoffs Xfinity after Texas.jpg