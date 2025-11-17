Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JRM team will attempt Daytona 500 for the second consecutive season

JR Motorsports, the NASCAR team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, will attempt to race the 2026 Daytona 500 after a successful Cup Series debut in last year’s Great American Race.

Justin Allgaier finished ninth in the No. 40 JRM Chevrolet after making the race as the highest-finishing open driver in the Duel qualifying races.

It was the first Cup effort for JR Motorsports, which is in its 24th year of racing and primarily has competed in the Xfinity Series. The organization, which fields four full-time entries, has amassed 105 career victories (a record 17 last year) and four series championships with Chase Elliott (2014), William Byron ('17), Tyler Reddick ('18) and Allgaier ('24).

How about another round in Daytona? 🥃 pic.twitter.com/jQFh6aXHjR — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) November 14, 2025

In having Allgaier return for its second Cup attempt, JRM also will have sponsorship from the Traveller Whiskey brand of Grammy Award-winning musician Chris Stapleton.

JRM announced its 2026 Dayonta 500 plans on social media.

“Getting the opportunity to enter a second Daytona 500 is something that is extremely special to everyone at JR Motorsports,” JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller said in a release. “Last year was an amazing moment, and I’m very proud to be able to see this group come back together with the support of Chris Stapleton and Traveller Whiskey to go after it again in February.”

Allgaier has a record 302 top 10 finishes in the Xfinity Series (which will be rebranded as the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series next year). The record six-time Most Popular Driver has 28 victories, including 25 for JRM since 2017.

Longtime sponsor Brandt also will be backing Allgiaier at Daytona.

“I’m honored to be able to have the chance to drive this Chevrolet again for Dale, Kelley and all of JR Motorsports,” Allgaier said . “Last year was such an incredible opportunity and experience, and I am really thankful that Chris Stapleton and Traveller wanted to come back and be a part of this again. We had the speed last year and I know that we will again to make it into the Daytona 500. It’s going to be an unbelievable time.”

JRM’s quest to go 2 for 2 in making Cup Series race will hinge on two moments: Feb. 11 will be Daytona 500 qualifying and Feb. 12 will bring the two qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway. Allgaier can make the Feb. 15 season opener with a solid qualifying lap or another strong finish in the qualifying race.

As an open team, the JRM car won’t be guaranteed a spot in the 68th running of the Daytona 500.

Daytona International Speedway has been the site of enormous success and painful tragedy for the Earnhardt family. Dale Earnhardt won a record 34 races at the 2.5-mile oval, including the 1998 Daytona 500 after 20 years of trying. He was killed in a crash on the last lap of the 2001 Daytona 500.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a two-time Daytona 500 winner in 2004 and ’14, and JR Motorsports has nine victories at the track in Daytona Beach, Florida.