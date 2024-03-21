 Skip navigation
Dale Earnhardt Jr. returning to Bristol for Xfinity start

  
March 21, 2024

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has announced that he will return to Bristol Motor Speedway for his annual NASCAR Xfinity Series start.

Earnhardt will drive the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro on Friday, Sept. 20. Hellmann’s Mayonnaise will serve as his primary partner after signing a multi-year extension with JR Motorsports.

Hellmann’s was Earnhardt’s primary partner during last season’s Xfinity race at Bristol. Earnhardt led 47 laps but finished 30th after a fire inside the No. 88 Chevrolet.

“We are grateful for Unilever and Hellmann’s continued support and partnership,” Earnhardt said in a statement. “They have played a huge role in our organization and our success ever since the early days of JR Motorsports, both on and off the track.

“They are a huge component to every part of our company, and we’re looking forward to seeing what the future holds.”

JR Motorsports also announced that Hellmann’s will return to the No. 7 of Justin Allgaier for six races. JR Motorsports did not announce the races when the No. 7 will carry the Hellmann’s colors.

Allgaier had Hellmann’s parent company Unilever as his primary partner for six races last season. Allgaier won at Daytona and Martinsville with Hellmann’s as his primary partner. He won at Charlotte with a Unilever scheme.