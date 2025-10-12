Daniel Suarez provides update on family members injured in North Carolina highway crash

LAS VEGAS — The mother of Daniel Suarez suffered a broken collarbone and his wife and mother-in-law suffered cuts and bruises in a highway accident this past week, Suarez told NBC Sports on Saturday.

Julia Suarez, wife of Daniel Suarez, was driving a Chevrolet Blazer on Highway 73 Monday in Iron Station, North Carolina, when she slowed to make a left-hand turn and was struck by a vehicle from behind, according to Master Trooper Chris Casey of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Casey stated that the contact from behind sent the vehicle with Julia Suarez and two family members into oncoming traffic and the vehicle was sideswiped. That contact sent it into the path of another vehicle.

Suarez’s wife, mother and mother-in-law were all taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Master Trooper Casey stated. Randall Scott Goodman Jr. of Iron Station, North Carolina, was charged with failure to reduce speed in the incident and also charged with a registration violation and inspection violation, according to Master Trooper Casey.

Suarez provided an update on his family members Saturday.

“First of all, I want to thank God for keeping them safe,” Suarez said. “It was a very scary situation. I was in the middle of my competition meeting when I received the call.

“Luckily, (wife) Julia is good besides a few bruises and a couple of cuts on her head. She’s fine. Her mom has a lot of bruises as well and a couple of little impacts as well. She’s fine.

“My mom, from the back seat, got the worse end of it with bruises and cuts on her face and collarbone broken in a few pieces but she already had surgery a couple of days ago and she’s already recovering at home. Being the level of the situation with the accident, we’re pretty lucky that they have to an extent minor injuries.”

Suarez will start 17th in Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).