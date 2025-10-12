Daniel Suarez provides update on family members injured in North Carolina highway crash

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 11 Northwestern at Penn State
Komolafe scores late, leads Northwestern to 22-21 win over Penn State
Iowa State v Colorado
Kaidon Salter throws 2 TD passes, Colorado’s defense shines in 24-17 win over No. 22 Iowa State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Florida State at Pitt
Mason Heintschel throws for 321 yards, two TDs to Desmond Reid in Pitt’s upset of No. 25 Florida St.

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_usctd1_251011.jpg
Maiava finds Lane to get USC on the board
oly_sww100br_douglasswin_251011.jpg
Douglass wins 100m breaststroke thriller in Carmel
nbc_cfb_notredamencstate_251011.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame pulls away from NC State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 11 Northwestern at Penn State
Komolafe scores late, leads Northwestern to 22-21 win over Penn State
Iowa State v Colorado
Kaidon Salter throws 2 TD passes, Colorado’s defense shines in 24-17 win over No. 22 Iowa State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Florida State at Pitt
Mason Heintschel throws for 321 yards, two TDs to Desmond Reid in Pitt’s upset of No. 25 Florida St.

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_usctd1_251011.jpg
Maiava finds Lane to get USC on the board
oly_sww100br_douglasswin_251011.jpg
Douglass wins 100m breaststroke thriller in Carmel
nbc_cfb_notredamencstate_251011.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame pulls away from NC State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Daniel Suarez provides update on family members injured in North Carolina highway crash

  
Published October 11, 2025 08:04 PM

LAS VEGAS — The mother of Daniel Suarez suffered a broken collarbone and his wife and mother-in-law suffered cuts and bruises in a highway accident this past week, Suarez told NBC Sports on Saturday.

Julia Suarez, wife of Daniel Suarez, was driving a Chevrolet Blazer on Highway 73 Monday in Iron Station, North Carolina, when she slowed to make a left-hand turn and was struck by a vehicle from behind, according to Master Trooper Chris Casey of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Casey stated that the contact from behind sent the vehicle with Julia Suarez and two family members into oncoming traffic and the vehicle was sideswiped. That contact sent it into the path of another vehicle.

Suarez’s wife, mother and mother-in-law were all taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Master Trooper Casey stated. Randall Scott Goodman Jr. of Iron Station, North Carolina, was charged with failure to reduce speed in the incident and also charged with a registration violation and inspection violation, according to Master Trooper Casey.

NASCAR: South Point 400
How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas: Start time, TV info and weather
The winner of the Round of 8 opener has gone on to win the championship in three of the past four seasons.

Suarez provided an update on his family members Saturday.

First of all, I want to thank God for keeping them safe,” Suarez said. “It was a very scary situation. I was in the middle of my competition meeting when I received the call.

“Luckily, (wife) Julia is good besides a few bruises and a couple of cuts on her head. She’s fine. Her mom has a lot of bruises as well and a couple of little impacts as well. She’s fine.

“My mom, from the back seat, got the worse end of it with bruises and cuts on her face and collarbone broken in a few pieces but she already had surgery a couple of days ago and she’s already recovering at home. Being the level of the situation with the accident, we’re pretty lucky that they have to an extent minor injuries.”

Suarez will start 17th in Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).