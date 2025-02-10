 Skip navigation
Daytona 500 entry list has most cars since 2015

  
Published February 10, 2025 04:44 PM

Forty-five cars are entered for the Daytona 500, the most since 49 were entered for the 2015 race.

This year’s entry list includes the 36 charter teams and nine open teams.

There are four open spots in the 40-car field. Should Helio Castroneves not secure one of those four spots, he is eligible for a provisional that would give him the 41st starting position. No other driver is eligible for that provisional.

MORE: Daytona 500 entry list

Those without charters are:

No. 01 - Corey LaJoie (Rick Ware Racing)

No. 40 — Justin Allgaier (JR Motorsports)

No. 44 — JJ Yeley (NY Racing)

No. 56 — Martin Truex Jr. (Tricon Garage)

No. 62 — Anthony Alfredo (Beard Motorsports)

No. 66 — Chandler Smith (Garage 66)

No. 78 — BJ McLeod (Live Fast Motorsports)

No. 84 - Jimmie Johnson (Legacy Motor Club)

No. 91 - Helio Castroneves (Trackhouse Racing)

NASCAR: Daytona 500
NASCAR schedule for 2025 Speedweeks at Daytona
The Cup, Xfinity, Truck and ARCA series kick off their seasons at Daytona International Speedway.

Former Daytona 500 winners entered are: Denny Hamlin (2016, ’19 and ’20), William Byron (2024), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2023), Austin Cindric (2022), Michael McDowell (2021), Austin Dillon (2018) and Joey Logano (2015).

Cars will be on track for the first time Wednesday for practice. Qualifying will be held that night. The Cup qualifying races are Thursday night. Cup teams will have practice Friday and Saturday before Sunday’s Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

NASCAR also released the Xfinity Series entry list for Daytona. Forty-one cars are entered for that race, which will be held at 5 p.m. ET Saturday, Feb. 15.

Daytona Xfinity entry list