NASCAR schedule for 2025 Speedweeks at Daytona

The 2025 schedule officially begins for all of NASCAR’s national series with Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway.

The signature event is the 67th Daytona 500, which will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 16. William Byron is the defending winner of the Cup Series season opener at the 2.5-mile superspeedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Chase Elliott, Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, won The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium exhibition race Feb. 2.

Three other series also will start their seasons this week at Daytona. The Truck Series opener is at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 14. ARCA will begin its season at noon ET on Saturday, Feb. 15, followed by the Xfinity Series opener .

Here are the daily schedules and outlook for Speedweeks (all times are Eastern):

Daytona Speedweeks weather

Wednesday, Feb. 12: Mostly sunny with a high of 81 degrees and a 10% chance of rain at the start of Cup qualifying.

Thursday, Feb. 13: Partly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the qualifying races.

Friday, Feb. 14: Sunny with a high of 78 degrees and a 20% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday, Feb. 15: Partly cloudy with a high of 77 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race, a 3% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday, Feb. 16: Partly cloudy with a high of 78 degrees and a 19% chance of rain at the start of the Daytona 500.

Daytona Speedweeks schedule

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, Feb. 11

2 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying random draw (virtual)

4 p.m. — Cup qualifying random draw (virtual)

5 p.m. — Cup driver-crew chief meeting (virtual)

5-7 p.m. — Cup hauler showcase (One Daytona)

7:15-9:15 p.m. — Cup haulers enter Daytona garage

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Garage open



Cup Series — 6 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Track activity



10:05 - 10:55 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1)

4 p.m. — ARCA haulers enter

8:15 - 10 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1)

Thursday, Feb. 13

Garage open



Cup Series — 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

ARCA — 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Truck Series — 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Track activity



8 a.m. — Truck haulers enter

2 p.m. — ARCA driver-spotter meeting

4:05 - 4:55 p.m. — ARCA practice

5:05 - 5:55 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

6:35 — Cup driver introductions

7 p.m. — Cup qualifying race #1 (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:45 p.m. — Cup qualifying race #2 (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday, Feb. 14

Garage open



Cup Series — 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

ARCA — 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Truck Series — 11:30 a.m. - 11:55 p.m.

Xfinity Series — 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Track activity



1:30 - 2:15 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

3 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

4:35 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW Network)

5:35 - 6:25 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)

7:05 p.m.: Truck driver introductions

7:30 p.m. — Truck race (100 laps, 250 miles, Stages 20/40/100; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Feb. 15

Garage open



Cup Series — 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

ARCA — 8:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m.

Xfinity Series — 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Track activity



10 - 11:30 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW Network)

11:40 a.m. — ARCA driver introductions

12 p.m. — ARCA race (80 laps, 200 miles; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:05 - 3:55 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2)

4:25 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

5 p.m. — Xfinity race (120 laps, 300 miles, Stages 30/60/120; CW Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Feb. 16

Garage open



Cup Series — 7 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Track activity

