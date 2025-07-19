 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

9 Hole Challenge - The Final_LargeImage_m362392.jpg
The Open Championship 2025: How to watch, TV times, featured groups and streams
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets
Reds outfielder TJ Friedl gets hit by pitch three times against Mets, tying MLB record
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 14
Ineos-Grenadiers team car hits spectator during Tour de France

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottieintv_250719.jpg
Even-keeled Scheffler happy with Round 3 par saves
nbc_moto_deeganfeauture_250719.jpg
Inside Deegan: Family roots, fierce drive
nbc_golf_roryintv_250719.jpg
McIlroy treating Open support as a ‘celebration’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

9 Hole Challenge - The Final_LargeImage_m362392.jpg
The Open Championship 2025: How to watch, TV times, featured groups and streams
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets
Reds outfielder TJ Friedl gets hit by pitch three times against Mets, tying MLB record
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 14
Ineos-Grenadiers team car hits spectator during Tour de France

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottieintv_250719.jpg
Even-keeled Scheffler happy with Round 3 par saves
nbc_moto_deeganfeauture_250719.jpg
Inside Deegan: Family roots, fierce drive
nbc_golf_roryintv_250719.jpg
McIlroy treating Open support as a ‘celebration’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dover Cup starting lineup: Chase Elliott on pole after rain washes out qualifying

  
Published July 19, 2025 02:50 PM

Chase Elliott will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s Cup race at Dover Motor Speedway after rain canceled Cup practice and qualifying Saturday.

The starting lineup was set by the metric, which factors in 70% from the driver’s finish the previous weekend and 30% based on the car owner points.

MORE: Dover starting lineup

Elliott will start on the pole and be joined by Chase Briscoe on the front row.

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
Denny Hamlin reaffirms support for lawsuit vs. NASCAR, saying: ‘All will be exposed’
23XI Racing, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, and Front Row Motorsports are competing at Dover without charter status after a judge’s decision this week.

Christopher Bell will start third and Tyler Reddick fourth. Points leader William Byron will start fifth. Shane van Gisbergen, who won last weekend’s race at Sonoma, will start sixth.

The green flag for Sunday’s race at Dover is scheduled to wave at 2:17 p.m. ET.

NASCAR: Wurth 400
How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Dover: Start time, TV info and weather
It’s back to the ovals for NASCAR’s premier series.