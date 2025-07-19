Dover Cup starting lineup: Chase Elliott on pole after rain washes out qualifying

Chase Elliott will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s Cup race at Dover Motor Speedway after rain canceled Cup practice and qualifying Saturday.

The starting lineup was set by the metric, which factors in 70% from the driver’s finish the previous weekend and 30% based on the car owner points.

Elliott will start on the pole and be joined by Chase Briscoe on the front row.

Denny Hamlin reaffirms support for lawsuit vs. NASCAR, saying: ‘All will be exposed’

23XI Racing, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, and Front Row Motorsports are competing at Dover without charter status after a judge’s decision this week.

Christopher Bell will start third and Tyler Reddick fourth. Points leader William Byron will start fifth. Shane van Gisbergen, who won last weekend’s race at Sonoma, will start sixth.

The green flag for Sunday’s race at Dover is scheduled to wave at 2:17 p.m. ET.