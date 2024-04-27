 Skip navigation
Dover Cup starting lineup: Kyle Busch wins the pole
Dover Cup starting lineup: Kyle Busch wins the pole
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 - Practice
Kyle Busch wins Cup pole for Dover Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Erik Jones: G-force in Talladega crash similar to Ryan Blaney's Daytona crash last summer

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal1_240427.jpg
Cucurella's own goal puts Villa ahead of Chelsea
oly_csmc2_ustrialsoklacity_240427.jpg
Eichfeld qualifies for Paris in canoe slalom
nbc_pl_evegueyegoal_240427.jpg
Gueye drills Everton in front of Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 - Practice
Dover Cup starting lineup: Kyle Busch wins the pole
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 - Practice
Kyle Busch wins Cup pole for Dover Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Erik Jones: G-force in Talladega crash similar to Ryan Blaney’s Daytona crash last summer

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal1_240427.jpg
Cucurella’s own goal puts Villa ahead of Chelsea
oly_csmc2_ustrialsoklacity_240427.jpg
Eichfeld qualifies for Paris in canoe slalom
nbc_pl_evegueyegoal_240427.jpg
Gueye drills Everton in front of Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fire erupts under Ryan Sieg’s car at Dover

  
Published April 27, 2024 02:37 PM

Ryan Sieg’s race at Dover Motor Speedway came to an early end Saturday after a massive fire erupted underneath the No. 39 RSS Racing Ford Mustang.

Sieg was 11th in the running order on Lap 26 when he suddenly pulled to the bottom of the track in Turn 2. He quickly climbed from his car and ran toward the track safety crew.

“I was Ricky Bobby on fire with my hands waving around,” Sieg told Fox Sports after exiting the infield care center.

Sieg told Fox Sports that he had no early indication that there was a fire in his car. He saw an orange glow and then his team told him that the car was on fire.

Sieg, who finished a season-best second at Texas two weeks ago, entered Dover weekend as one of four drivers attempting to win the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. Sieg had won the Dash 4 Cash at Talladega and had an opportunity to secure his second consecutive bonus.

He finished 37th after the fire.

“It sucks. We had good momentum going,” Sieg added.

Twenty-four laps after Sieg’s fire, another RSS Racing car had an issue. Blaine Perkins had to stop on the track due to an electrical fire in the No. 29 Ford. His car had to receive a tow back to the garage.

Perkins finished 36th.