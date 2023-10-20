Friday NASCAR schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The Xfinity and Truck Series teams practice and qualify Friday at Homestead-Miami Speedway as they prepare for Saturday afternoon’s doubleheader races.

The Cup teams are also at the track on Friday. They have garage hours and inspection as they prepare for Saturday’s on-track sessions.

Saturday marks the 30th Xfinity race at Homestead and the 27th Truck race at Homestead. Noah Gragson won last season’s Xfinity playoff race. Ty Majeski won last season’s Truck elimination race.

The race weekend ends the Round of 8 of the Truck playoffs. It continues the Round of 8 for Cup and Xfinity.

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 87 degrees and a 24% chance of precipitation. High of 83 degrees and a 22% chance of precipitation during Truck qualifying. High of 80 degrees and an 8% chance of precipitation during Xfinity qualifying.

Friday, Oct. 13

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Truck Series

1 – 8 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity