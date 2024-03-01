Friday NASCAR schedule at Las Vegas for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

NASCAR Xfinity and Truck teams will be on the track Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, while Cup cars go through inspection.

The evening ends with the Truck race. Among those entered in the Truck race are Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Weather

Friday: Sunny skies with a high of 70 degrees and wind gusts of 20-30 mph. Clear skies with a high of 64 degrees, no chance of rain and wind gusts of up to 15 mph at the start of the Truck race.

Friday, March 1

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11:30 a.m. — Truck Series

1:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

3:30 - 8 :30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity