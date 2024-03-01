 Skip navigation
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 18: Reggie Jackson Back in Action
NASCAR: Ambetter Health 400
Friday 5: NASCAR Cup teams looking for answers in Las Vegas
Houston Chronicle
Players' union head Clark hopeful 2024 MLB uniforms will soon be altered following complaints

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btemccarthystock_240229.jpg
McCarthy to Broncos could be a strong draft bet
nbc_roto_btenabersovermhj_240229.jpg
Could Nabers be selected ahead of Harrison Jr.?
nbc_roto_btepick2and3_240229.jpg
Evaluating Maye, Daniels for No. 2, No. 3 picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 18: Reggie Jackson Back in Action
NASCAR: Ambetter Health 400
Friday 5: NASCAR Cup teams looking for answers in Las Vegas
Houston Chronicle
Players' union head Clark hopeful 2024 MLB uniforms will soon be altered following complaints

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btemccarthystock_240229.jpg
McCarthy to Broncos could be a strong draft bet
nbc_roto_btenabersovermhj_240229.jpg
Could Nabers be selected ahead of Harrison Jr.?
nbc_roto_btepick2and3_240229.jpg
Evaluating Maye, Daniels for No. 2, No. 3 picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Friday NASCAR schedule at Las Vegas for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

  
Published March 1, 2024 07:00 AM

NASCAR Xfinity and Truck teams will be on the track Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, while Cup cars go through inspection.

The evening ends with the Truck race. Among those entered in the Truck race are Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Weather

Friday: Sunny skies with a high of 70 degrees and wind gusts of 20-30 mph. Clear skies with a high of 64 degrees, no chance of rain and wind gusts of up to 15 mph at the start of the Truck race.

Friday, March 1

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 1:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 3:30 - 8 :30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4:35 – 4:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 5:05 – 6 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 6:35 - 6:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)
  • 7:05 - 8 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
  • 9 p.m. — Truck Series race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)