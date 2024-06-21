Friday NASCAR schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Published June 21, 2024 05:00 AM
The Xfinity Series will have 20 minutes of practice time and then qualify ahead of Saturday’s race at the 1.058-mile oval in Loudon, New Hampshire.
Both will air on USA Network.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Weather
- Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with a 34% chance of rain and a high of 76 degrees during Xfinity practice and qualifying.
Friday schedule
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 4:05 p.m. - 4:25 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)
- 4:35 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)