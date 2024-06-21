 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_indy_sales_tondatwic_240620.jpg
IndyCar at Laguna Seca: How to watch on USA and Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming
KPMG Women&#039;s PGA Championship
Lexi Thompson leads KPMG Women’s PGA after best major round in two years
Travelers Championship - Round One
Travelers Championship: Updated tee times for second round

Top Clips

oly_at_olytrialtrackpreview_240620.jpg
U.S. track talent at a premium entering Trials
oly_at_olytrialfieldpreview_240620.jpg
Crouser, Moon among field stars at U.S. Trials
nbc_golf_kpmground1_240620.jpg
Highlights: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_indy_sales_tondatwic_240620.jpg
IndyCar at Laguna Seca: How to watch on USA and Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming
KPMG Women&#039;s PGA Championship
Lexi Thompson leads KPMG Women’s PGA after best major round in two years
Travelers Championship - Round One
Travelers Championship: Updated tee times for second round

Top Clips

oly_at_olytrialtrackpreview_240620.jpg
U.S. track talent at a premium entering Trials
oly_at_olytrialfieldpreview_240620.jpg
Crouser, Moon among field stars at U.S. Trials
nbc_golf_kpmground1_240620.jpg
Highlights: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Friday NASCAR schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

  
Published June 21, 2024 05:00 AM
Why Truex is stepping away from full-time racing
June 19, 2024 03:16 PM
Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan dissect Martin Truex Jr.'s decision to retire from full-time racing in the NASCAR Cup Series after the 2024 season.

The Xfinity Series will have 20 minutes of practice time and then qualify ahead of Saturday’s race at the 1.058-mile oval in Loudon, New Hampshire.

Both will air on USA Network.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Weather

  • Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with a 34% chance of rain and a high of 76 degrees during Xfinity practice and qualifying.

Friday schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 4:05 p.m. - 4:25 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)
  • 4:35 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)