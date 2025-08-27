Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Southern 500 playoff opener
NASCAR returns to its roots with a visit to Darlington Raceway for Sunday’s Southern 500.
At a track that hosted its first Cup race in 1950, the playoffs will begin. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday on USA Network. The green flag is scheduled to wave shortly after 6 p.m. ET.
With help from Racing Insights, here is a look at the good news and bad news for Cup drivers and teams ahead of the Southern 500.
23XI Racing — Good news: Tyler Reddick has three top-three finishes at Darlington with the Next Gen car, most of any driver. … Reddick ranks first in the series in laps completed, having run 6,497 of the 6,511 laps (99.78%). … Reddick’s six top 10s at Darlington are his most at any track. … Reddick has started in the top 10 at Darlington nine consecutive races. … Bubba Wallace won the pole for last year’s Southern 500. … Wallace has four top 10s in the last six Darlington races. … Wallace’s pit crew ranks second in the series based on Racing Insights data. Bad news: Riley Herbst finished 34th in the spring at Darlington in his only Cup start there.
Front Row Motorsports — Good news: Todd Gilliland has four top-15 finishes in seven Darlington starts. … Zane Smith finished 12th at Darlington in April for his best result there in three Cup starts. Bad news: Noah Gragson has finished outside the top 20 in 13 consecutive races. … Gilliland has finished 22nd or worst in 11 of the last 13 races.
Haas Factory Team — Good news: Cole Custer’s fourth-place finish last weekend at Daytona was his first top-five finish since his July 2020 win at Kentucky. Bad News: Custer’s Daytona finish was just his third top-15 result of the season.
Hendrick Motorsports — Good news: William Byron led the first 243 laps at Darlington in the spring before finishing second. … Byron’s average finish of 9.1 at Darlington in the Next Gen era is best among all drivers. … Byron ranks first in the series in restarts and speed according to Racing Insights. … Chase Elliott’s average finish of 11.9 is the best in the series this season. … Alex Bowman earned the final playoff spot with Ryan Blaney’s win last weekend at Daytona. … Bowman has finished 11th or better in eight of the last 11 races. … Kyle Larson has nine top-10 finishes, including one win, in 15 Darlington starts. … Larson has the top pit crew according to Racing Insights data. Bad news: Bowman has only two lead-lap finishes in his last eight Darlington starts.
Hyak Motorsports — Good news: Ricky Stenhouse has failed to finish three races this season compared to six DNFs at this point a year ago. Bad news: Stenhouse has finished outside the top 20 in 10 of the last 11 races. … Stenhouse has one top-10 finish in 19 Darlington starts.
Joe Gibbs Racing — Good news: Chase Briscoe won last yer’s Southern 500. … Briscoe has finished in the top five in two of the last three Darlington races. … Denny Hamlin’s average finish of 7.9 at Darlington is the best of all drivers with more than two starts there. … Hamlin won at Darlington earlier this season, his fifth victory at the track. … Hamlin has won three of the last 11 races at Darlington. … Hamlin has led in the last 11 Darlington races, the track’s longest streak since Darrell Waltrip led 17 consecutive races there from 1976-84. … Christopher Bell has finished in third in each of the last two Darlington races. … Three of Ty Gibbs’ four top fives this season came in the last 12 races. … Gibbs placed second at Darlington in May 2024. Bad news: Hamlin has finished 24th or worse in three of the last four races. … Bell has finished 16th or worse in seven of the last 12 races. … Gibbs is the only JGR driver not to make the Cup playoffs.
Kaulig Racing — Good news: Ty Dillon led nine laps last week at Daytona, his most in a Cup race since June 2017 at Dover. Bad news: AJ Allmendinger has four top-15 finishes in the last 11 races. … Allmendinger’s average finish of 24.4 at Darlington is his worst among all Cup tracks that he’s made at least three starts.
Legacy Motor Club — Good news: Erik Jones has two wins at Darlington. … Jones has five top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 15 starts at Darlington. … Jones’ fifth-place finish last weekend at Daytona tied for his best result of the season. Bad news: John Hunter Nemechek’s only top-25 finish in six starts at Darlington came in May 2020 when he placed ninth.
Richard Childress Racing — Good news: Austin Dillon is the only playoff driver not to have a pit road speeding penalty this season. … Dillon has four top-15 finishes in the last six races after having none in the previous nine races. … Kyle Busch has three top 10s in the last five Darlington races, including a runner-up finish in last year’s Southern 500. Bad news: Busch failed to make the playoffs for a second year in a row. … Busch has five consecutive finishes of 16th or worse. … Busch has not led a lap in the last 14 races.
Rick Ware Racing — Good news: Cody Ware led a career-high 23 laps last weekend at Daytona. … Ware’s 20th-place finish at Daytona was his second-best finish of the season (he was 13th at Atlanta in June). Bad news: Ware has not started better than 28th in a race this season.
RFK Racing — Good news: Brad Keselowski has seven finishes of 11th or better in the last 10 races. … Keselowski’s only Cup win with RFK Racing came in the May 2024 race at Darlington. … Chris Buescher has three top 10s in the last six races. … Buescher has six top 10s in his last nine starts at Darlington. … Ryan Preece has 12 top-15 finishes in the last 15 races. Bad news: None of the team’s three cars made the playoffs.
Spire Motorsports — Good news: Justin Haley’s third-place finish last weekend at Daytona was his first top five on an oval since Texas in September 2022. … Haley has three top-15 finishes in the last seven races after having only two in the previous 13 races. … Haley has three top 10s at Darlington, tied with Daytona for his most any Cup track. … All three of Michael McDowell’s top 10s at Darlington have come in the last seven races there. Bad news: Carson Hocevar has not finished better than 17th in four Darlington Cup starts.
Team Penske — Good news: Ryan Blaney enters the playoffs having scored a career-high six consecutive top-10 finishes, including last weekend’s victory at Daytona. … Blaney has scored points in nine stages in a row. … Blaney finished fifth at Darlington earlier this season. … Fifteen of Joey Logano’s 37 career Cup wins have come in the playoffs. … Logano is the only playoff driver who has won at all three tracks in the first round (Darlington, World Wide Technology Raceway and Bristol). … Cindric finished 11th at Darlington in the spring, his best finish there in seven starts. Bad news: Blaney has an average finish of 18.8 at Darlington and has finished 36th or worse in two of the last three races there. … While Logano has 11 top 10s in 23 Darlington starts, only one of those top 10s have come in the last five races there.
Trackhouse Racing — Good news: Ross Chastain will make his 250th career Cup start this weekend. … Daniel Suarez tied his season-best finish of second last weekend at Daytona. Bad news: Shane van Gisbergen (22.7) and Chastain (21.9) rank lowest among the playoff drivers in average starting position this season. … Suarez has one top-10 finish in 15 Darlington starts.
Wood Brothers Racing — Good news: Josh Berry has scored back-to-back top 10s, the first time he’s done that since March. … Berry’s best Cup finish at Darlington is third in the spring 2024 race. Bad news: Berry has finished 30th or worse in three of his four Cup starts at Darlington.