Connor Zilisch moving up to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026

  
Published August 23, 2025 02:55 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Nineteen-year-old Connor Zilisch, seen as a budding star for years to come, will move up to the Cup Series next season for Trackhouse Racing, the team announced Saturday.

“It’s a day I’ve been dreaming about for a long time,” Zilisch said.

Trackhouse Racing’s Cup lineup will be Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen and Zilisch. Red Bull and WeatherTech will be sponsors of Zilisch’s car next season. The team said announcements on his car number and crew chief will be announced later.

“I don’t have to say how special he is and how humbled and excited we are to have Connor join us at the Cup level,” Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks said.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 250 - Qualifying
Friday 5: Is Connor Zilisch the next big thing in NASCAR?
The 18-year-old makes his Xfinity Series debut Saturday at Watkins Glen on USA Network.

Zilisch was earning praise before he made his first Xfinity start last September.

“His future’s bright and he’s got a lot ahead of him,” Kyle Busch said last year.

“He looks like a superstar,” AJ Allmendinger said last year.

“He’s really good … he’s got his head on straight and he seems very mature,” Kyle Larson said last year.

NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400
How to watch Saturday’s Cup race at Daytona: Start time, TV info and weather
The 2025 regular season will conclude, and the playoff field will be set at the World Center of Racing.

The praise has continued for Zilisch who has a series-high seven Xfinity victories this season after he was credited with the victory Saturday night at Daytona. He started the race but was relieved by Parker Kligerman while Zilisch continued his recovery from a broken collarbone suffered in a fall from his car in victory lane two weeks ago at Watkins Glen.

Zilisch’s win Saturday night ties him with Christopher Bell for most victories by a rookie in the Xfinity Series. Zilisch will be among the favorites next weekend at Portland International Raceway.

Zilisch has eight victories in 27 career Xfinity starts. He’s also made three Cup starts this season.