Hendrick Motorsports will not appeal DQ to Alex Bowman after “avoidable” infraction

  
Published October 14, 2024 05:01 PM

Hendrick Motorsports announced Monday that it will not appeal Alex Bowman’s disqualification after Sunday’s Cup playoff race at the Charlotte Roval.

The penalty eliminated Bowman from the playoffs and allowed Joey Logano to have the final transfer spot heading into the Round of 8.

Hendrick Motorsports explained its decision in a statement:

“Hendrick Motorsports will not appeal the disqualification of the No. 48 car following Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval. NASCAR allows a clear margin to account for the difference in pre- and post-race weight. After a thorough review by our team and the sanctioning body, we simply did not give ourselves enough margin to meet the post-race requirement. Although unintentional, the infraction was avoidable. We are extremely disappointed to lose a playoff spot under these circumstances and apologize to our fans and partners.”

Brad Moran, managing series director for the Cup Series, said Sunday night that Bowman’s car did not meet the minimum weight requirement after the elimination playoff race. All playoff cars go through inspection after the race.

Moran said that after the No. 48 car failed inspection for minimum weight, the team was given the opportunity to fuel the car and purge the water system and add water.

When the car went back through the weight station again, the vehicle remained light.

Section 14.17.2.2.C of the Cup Rule Book states: “After a vehicle has raced, the minimum overall vehicle weight of all vehicles must be within 0.5% of the minimum overall vehicle weight required at the start of the Race.”

Moran said that is about 17 pounds.

Bowman originally finished 18th in Sunday’s race. With the disqualification, he is listed as finishing last in the 38-car field.