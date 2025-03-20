 Skip navigation
Homestead-Miami Speedway weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks

  
Published March 20, 2025 06:00 AM

NASCAR will hold its second consecutive tripleheader weekend at a 1.5-mile track as its top three national series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

It’s the second tripleheader weekend in six months at the Homestead, Florida, oval, which played host to playoff races last Oct. 25-27. The winners of those races were Tyler Reddick (Cup), Austin Hill (Xfinity) and Grant Enfinger (Trucks).

NASCAR: Pennzoil 400
James Small knew what was happening when he saw Christopher Bell slow on pit road at Las Vegas
Joe Gibbs Racing had talked for years about what to do if a team car needed to have a wheel tightened after leaving its pit stall.

The truck series will practice, qualify and race Friday at Homestead. Saturday will feature practice and qualifying for the Xfinity and Cup Series and a 4:10 p.m. ET green flag for Xfinity.

The Cup race will start at 3:12 p.m. Sunday. There have been three winners through the first five races this season: William Byron (Daytona), Christopher Bell (Atlanta, Circuit of the Americas, Phoenix) and Josh Berry (Las Vegas).

Homestead-Miami Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, March 21

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. - 11:55 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 1 - 6 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 3:35 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)
  • 4:40 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
  • 8 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 30, Stage 2 at Lap 60; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, March 22

Garage open

  • 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 9 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:35 - 11:30 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW app)
  • 11:40 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW app)
  • 1:05 - 2 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, MRN)
  • 2:10 - 3 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN)
  • 4 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 23

Garage open

  • 12 - 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400.5 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 80, Stage 2 at Lap 165; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 77 degrees and 10 to 15 mph winds. It’s expected to be 67 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the truck race.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 81 degrees and light winds. It’s expected to be 79 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 81 degrees and 10-15 mph winds. It’s expected to be 80 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.