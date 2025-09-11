How to watch Friday’s Xfinity race at Bristol: Start time, TV info and weather

The Xfinity Series will begin its seven-race playoffs Friday night with 300 laps at Bristol Motor Speedway to open the first round.

On a four-race winning streak, Connor Zilisch is the top seed and enters the playoffs with a 59-point lead on the cutline. Justin Allgaier (plus-30), Sam Mayer (plus-11), Jesse Love (plus-8), Brandon Jones (plus-8), Sammy Smith (plus-4), Nick Sanchez (plus-1) and Taylor Gray are the other seven drivers who will begin the three-race round above the cutline.

Below the cutline are: Carson Kvapil (who is tied with Gray), Sheldon Creed (minus-2), Harrison Burton (minus-3) and Austin Hill (minus-5). After serving a one-race suspension, Hill lost his 21 playoff points from three wins and six stage victories in the regular season.

With his rookie record ninth win this season in the regular-season finale at World Wide Technology Raceway Gateway, Zilisch became the third driver with four consecutive victories in the Xfinity Series, joining Sam Ard and Noah Gragson. Zilisch, 19, is the youngest driver with 10 career Xfinity wins and the first in sereis history to win eight of 11.

Details for Friday’s Xfinity race at Bristol

(All times Eastern)

START: The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:40 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at 9 a.m. ... Qualifying will be at 3:05 p.m. ... Driver introductions will be at 6:55 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 7:23 p.m. ... The command to start engines is scheduled to be given at 7:30 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (159.9 miles) on the 0.533-mile oval in Bristol, Tennessee.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 85. Stage 2 ends at Lap 170.

PURSE: $1,651,939

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 39 cars entered at Bristol Motor Speedway.

TV/RADIO: CW will broadcast the race starting at 7 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Sunny with a high of 79 degrees, light and variable winds and a 5% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 68 degrees with a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson dominated from the pole position, leading 276 of 300 laps of the April 12, 2025 race for his first Xfinity Series victory this season.

LAST YEAR: Cole Custer led a race-high 104 laps, including the final 92, for a victory in the regular-season finale on Sept. 20, 2024.