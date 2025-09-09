 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bo Bichette
AL East-leading Blue Jays put Bo Bichette on 10-day IL because of sprained left knee
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Giants at Cowboys 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
Ryan Staub
Colorado QB Ryan Staub takes majority of reps in practice, Deion Sanders declines to name starter

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250909.jpg
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybmwpga_250909.jpg
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
nbc_golf_europerydercupteam_250909.jpg
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bo Bichette
AL East-leading Blue Jays put Bo Bichette on 10-day IL because of sprained left knee
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Giants at Cowboys 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
Ryan Staub
Colorado QB Ryan Staub takes majority of reps in practice, Deion Sanders declines to name starter

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250909.jpg
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybmwpga_250909.jpg
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
nbc_golf_europerydercupteam_250909.jpg
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saturday’s Bristol race will mark end of the playoffs for four Cup drivers

  
Published September 9, 2025 05:00 PM

Four drivers will be eliminated after Saturday’s cutoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The playoff field will be left with 12 drivers after the race (pre-race coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET Saturday night on USA Network).

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Practice
NASCAR to have conversation with Trackhouse about actions after Gateway race
NASCAR’s Brad Moran told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that what Trackhouse’s two playoff cars did after the race “caught our radar.”

Austin Cindric holds the final transfer spot. The four drivers behind him are: Austin Dillon (11 points below the cutline), Shane van Gisbergen (-15), Alex Bowman (-35) and Josh Berry (-45).

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Changes made to Alex Bowman’s pit crew ahead of Bristol playoff race
Alex Bowman will have new tire changers, a new tire carrier and a new jackman after his pit crew struggled in the first two playoff races.

Chase Briscoe (Darlington win) and Denny Hamlin (Gateway win) have already advanced to the second round with their victories.

A Cup Playoff standings after Gateway.jpg

Xfinity Series

The Xfinity playoffs begin with Friday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Connor Zilisch won the regular season title. He is 59 points — nearly a full race — above the cutline.

The four drivers starting the playoffs below the cutline are Carson Kvapil, Sheldon Creed, Harrison Burton and Austin Hill.

Hill was stripped of his playoff points for needing a waiver to be playoff eligible after he was suspended one race for wrecking Aric Almirola at Indianapolis.

A Xfinity playoff standings before Bristol.jpg

Craftsman Truck Series

The Truck playoffs resume Thursday night at Bristol after a weekend off. Corey Heim won the opener at Darlington to move on to the next round.

Jake Garcia holds the final transfer spot with two races left in the round. Chandler Smith is two points below the cutline. Kaden Honeycutt is seven points below the cutline.

A Truck playoff standings before Bristol.jpg