How to watch Friday’s Xfinity race at Daytona: Start time, TV info and weather

With three races remaining in the Xfinity Series regular season, there are four playoff spots open heading into Friday’s 100-lap race at Daytona International Speedway.

The four winless drivers in provisional playoff spots in the 12-driver field are Carson Kvapil (plus-112 points over the cutline), Sheldon Creed (plus-77), Taylor Gray (plus-76) and Harrison Burton (plus-30 over his cousin, Jeb Burton, which marks the largest gap from 12th to the cutline this season).

After surgery on a broken collarbone from celebrating his victory at Watkins Glen International, Connor Zilisch is on the entry list and expected to start the race. If he were to yield to a relief driver, he would be credited with any points earned by the No. 88 Chevrolet (and also the win, though he wouldn’t earn any playoff points).

Zilisch has a series-high six victories, including winning four of the past five during a stretch of a series-high 11 consecutive top-five finishes since his return from missing a race with a back injury.

Defending winner Ryan Truex is absent from this year’s Daytona entry list.

Details for Friday’s Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines is scheduled to be given at 7:29 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:40 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at noon ... Qualifying will be at 3 p.m. ... Driver introductions will be at 6:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (250 miles) on the 2.5-mile oval in Daytona Beach, Florida.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 30. Stage 2 ends at Lap 60.

PURSE: $1,651,939

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 39 cars entered at Daytona International Speedway.

TV/RADIO: CW will broadcast the race starting at 7 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 89 degrees and winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph and a 60% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 82 degrees with a 49% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST YEAR: Ryan Truex beat AJ Allmendinger in overtime on Aug. 23, 2024 for his second Xfinity Series victory of the season.