How to watch Friday’s Xfinity race at Daytona: Start time, TV info and weather

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baltimore Orioles v Houston Astros
Astros at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 21
New York Yankees v St. Louis Cardinals
Red Sox at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert
picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 21
St. Louis Cardinals v Miami Marlins
Cardinals at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 21

Top Clips

nbc_golf_creatorclassic_250820.jpg
Highlights: The Creator Classic at East Lake
nbc_nas_playoffbustrs_250819.jpg
The best NASCAR Playoff bubble-busting wins
nbc_roto_mixon_250820.jpg
Be ‘skeptical’ of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baltimore Orioles v Houston Astros
Astros at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 21
New York Yankees v St. Louis Cardinals
Red Sox at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert
picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 21
St. Louis Cardinals v Miami Marlins
Cardinals at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 21

Top Clips

nbc_golf_creatorclassic_250820.jpg
Highlights: The Creator Classic at East Lake
nbc_nas_playoffbustrs_250819.jpg
The best NASCAR Playoff bubble-busting wins
nbc_roto_mixon_250820.jpg
Be ‘skeptical’ of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Friday’s Xfinity race at Daytona: Start time, TV info and weather

  
Published August 21, 2025 08:00 AM

With three races remaining in the Xfinity Series regular season, there are four playoff spots open heading into Friday’s 100-lap race at Daytona International Speedway.

The four winless drivers in provisional playoff spots in the 12-driver field are Carson Kvapil (plus-112 points over the cutline), Sheldon Creed (plus-77), Taylor Gray (plus-76) and Harrison Burton (plus-30 over his cousin, Jeb Burton, which marks the largest gap from 12th to the cutline this season).

After surgery on a broken collarbone from celebrating his victory at Watkins Glen International, Connor Zilisch is on the entry list and expected to start the race. If he were to yield to a relief driver, he would be credited with any points earned by the No. 88 Chevrolet (and also the win, though he wouldn’t earn any playoff points).

Zilisch has a series-high six victories, including winning four of the past five during a stretch of a series-high 11 consecutive top-five finishes since his return from missing a race with a back injury.

Defending winner Ryan Truex is absent from this year’s Daytona entry list.

Details for Friday’s Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines is scheduled to be given at 7:29 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:40 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at noon ... Qualifying will be at 3 p.m. ... Driver introductions will be at 6:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (250 miles) on the 2.5-mile oval in Daytona Beach, Florida.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 30. Stage 2 ends at Lap 60.

PURSE: $1,651,939

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 39 cars entered at Daytona International Speedway.

TV/RADIO: CW will broadcast the race starting at 7 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 89 degrees and winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph and a 60% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 82 degrees with a 49% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST YEAR: Ryan Truex beat AJ Allmendinger in overtime on Aug. 23, 2024 for his second Xfinity Series victory of the season.