How to watch Monday’s Xfinity race: Start time, TV info and weather

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Xfinity teams start the season Monday at Daytona International Speedway.

Rain Saturday forced NASCAR to move the Xfinity opener to 11 a.m. ET Monday morning. The race will start a doubleheader that concludes with Monday afternoon’s Daytona 500.

Rookie Jesse Love will lead the field to the green flag after winning the pole in his Richard Childress Racing debut. Teammate Austin Hill will join him on the front row. Hill seeks his third consecutive February Xfinity win at Daytona.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Daytona

(All times Eastern)

START: The race is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 9 a.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 120 laps (300 miles) on the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 30. Stage 2 ends at Lap 60.

STARTING LINEUP: Xfinity Series starting lineup

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 11 a.m. ... Streaming is available through the Fox Sports app. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 11 a.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: High of 59 degrees and a 19 percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Austin Hill started from pole and led 39 laps. He won stage 1. Justin Allgaier won stage 2 and led 36 laps. The race ended under caution after Sam Mayer flipped on the final lap. Hill was just ahead of John Hunter Nemechek at the time of caution and was declared the winner. Allgaier finished third. Parker Retzlaff and Myatt Snider rounded out the top five.

