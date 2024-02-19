NASCAR Xfinity race moved until after Daytona 500 on Monday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Rain has moved the start of Monday’s Xfinity race until after the Daytona 500, NASCAR announced.

The race will be on FS1. Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

The Xfinity race was scheduled to begin at 11:01 a.m. ET Monday but morning rain has left the track damp. NASCAR officials decided to push the Xfinity race until after the Daytona 500, which is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

The Daytona 500 should end around 8 p.m. ET. That would mean the Xfinity race may start around 9 p.m. ET Monday.

The forecast for 9 p.m. ET Monday calls for a high of 55 degrees and a 2 percent chance of rain.

