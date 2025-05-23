How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Charlotte: Start time, TV info and weather

The Xfinity Series will reach the halfway point of the 2025 regular season with its lone visit to the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval.

Chase Elliott is the defending winner at the 1.5-mile track but won’t return in the No. 17 Chevrolet, which will be driven this time by Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron. Fellow Cup veteran Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing also is in the field,

The past 12 Xfinity races at the Charlotte oval have been won by 12 different drivers, which is the track’s longest streak.

Connor Zilisch, who also will be running in the Coca-Cola 600 with Trackhouse Racing, returns in the No. 88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports after missing the May 3 race at Texas Motor Speedway with a back injury.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:29 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:40 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at 9:30 a.m. ... Driver introductions are at 4 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 4:22 p.m. by Senior Airman Danielle Headrick, vocalist from the USAF Heritage of America Band.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: The CW Network will broadcast the race starting at 4:30 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a high of 78 degrees and winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 76 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Chase Elliott led the final 18 laps of the May 25, 2024 race to win by 0.500 seconds over Brandon Jones.