How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at COTA Austin: Start time, TV info and weather

Circuit of The Americas will kick off the Xfinity Series’ critical section of road courses on the 2025 schedule.

Saturday’s 65-lap race is the first of seven road courses this season, comprising 21% of the 33-race slate.

Sam Mayer has four victories on Xfinity road course, one fewer than the rest of the field combined — Justin Allgaier has three wins on road courses, and Jeremy Clements and Connor Zilisch have one apiece.

Clements will be making his 500th Xfinity start, the fourth driver to reach the milestone.

With victories by Austin Hill (Daytona) and Jesse Love (Atlanta), Richard Childress Racing is the first team to win the first two races of the Xfinity season with different drivers. It’s the second consecutive season that RCR has won the opening two races.

The race will be televised on The CW Network, which is in its first full season as the Xfinity Series’ exclusive broadcaster.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Circuit of The Americas

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines is scheduled to be given at 2:29 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:40 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage opens at 11:30 a.m. ... Driver introductions are at 1:55 p.m. ... Impa Kasanganay, 2023 Professional Fighters League Light Heavyweight champion, will give the invocation at 2:21 p.m. ... Brooke Michelle, award-winning singer/songwriter and University of Texas student, will perform the anthem at 2:22 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 65 laps (156 miles) on the 20-turn, 2.4-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 41 cars entered

TV/RADIO: The CW Network will broadcast the race starting at 2 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mix of clouds and sunshine with a high of 86 degrees and 7% chance of rain. It’s expected to be partly cloudy and 84 degrees for the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST YEAR: Kyle Larson won from the pole position in double overtime, his first victory in Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 17 Xfinity Chevrolet.