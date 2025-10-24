How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info and weather

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_lpga_internatcrownrd1hl_251023.jpg
Americans stay perfect after Day 2 of International Crown
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NCAA Football: Florida at Miami
Ranking college football’s open FBS jobs, from Penn State and Florida all the way to Kent State
Tyler Allgeier
Fantasy Football Week 8: Falcons vs. Dolphins, Panthers vs. Bills, and other matchups to exploit

Top Clips

nbc_pft_jjmccarthy_251024.jpg
Vikings need to see what they have in McCarthy
nbc_nba_denvsgsw_251023.jpg
HLs: Curry carries Warriors to second straight win
nbc_nba_okcvsind_251023.jpg
HLs: SGA fires in 55 points, Thunder win in 2OT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_lpga_internatcrownrd1hl_251023.jpg
Americans stay perfect after Day 2 of International Crown
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NCAA Football: Florida at Miami
Ranking college football’s open FBS jobs, from Penn State and Florida all the way to Kent State
Tyler Allgeier
Fantasy Football Week 8: Falcons vs. Dolphins, Panthers vs. Bills, and other matchups to exploit

Top Clips

nbc_pft_jjmccarthy_251024.jpg
Vikings need to see what they have in McCarthy
nbc_nba_denvsgsw_251023.jpg
HLs: Curry carries Warriors to second straight win
nbc_nba_okcvsind_251023.jpg
HLs: SGA fires in 55 points, Thunder win in 2OT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info and weather

  
Published October 24, 2025 08:00 AM

Concluding a Round of 8 in which there has yet to be a win by a playoff driver, Martinsville Speedway will set the Xfinity Series’ Championship 4 field over 250 laps Saturday.

The first two races of the third round had winners from outside the remaining eight championship-eligible drivers: Aric Almirola at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Austin Hill at Talladega Superspeedway. Of the past 12 Xfinity playoff races, a non-playoff driver has won six times, and if the trend continues at Martinsville, it’ll mark the first time since 2016 that the Round of 8 had no playoff drivers win.

JR Motorsports teammates Connor Zilisch and Justin Allgaier still managed to clinch Championship 4 berths through the points standings.

AUTO: OCT 18 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Recent runs have Kyle Larson confident heading to Martinsville
Kyle Larson holds the final transfer spot heading into Sunday’s Round of 8 finale on NBC and Peacock.

That leaves six drivers competing for the last two spots to race for the title in the Nov. 1 season finale at Phoenix Raceway, and none is in a must-win mathematical scenario at Martinsville.

Third-ranked Jesse Love is 40 points above the cutline and can advance by scoring 28 points regardless. Carson Kvapil is 11 points above the cutline.

The four drivers below the cutline are Sammy Smith (minus-11 points), Brandon Jones (-20), Sam Mayer (-22) and Sheldon Creed (-41).

Almirola will have the chance Saturday to defend last year’s win at Martinsville, driving the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing that he has qualified for the team owner championship.

NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250
William Sawalich to miss Martinsville Xfinity race
Joe Gibbs Racing states the driver had concussion-like symptoms after last weekend’s Talladega crash.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:50 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at 11:30 a.m. ... Qualifying will be at 2:05 p.m. ... Driver introductions will be at 7:10 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 7:34 p.m. by Virginia Tech’s Naturally Sharp. ... The command to start engines is scheduled to be given at 7:41 p.m. by Pat Hicks, global auctioneer for Ritchie Bros.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (131.5 miles) on the 0.526-mile oval in Martinsville, Virginia.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

PURSE: $1,651,939

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 39 cars entered at Martinsville Speedway.

TV/RADIO: CW will broadcast the race starting at 7 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Cloudy with a high of 63 degrees and a 4% chance of rain with light and variable winds. It’s expected to be 50 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Austin Hill led only the final lap, taking the lead on the inside off Turn 4 in overtime of the March 29 race when Sammy Smith and Taylor Gray triggered a multicar crash while battling for first.

LAST YEAR: Aric Almirola led a race-high 150 of 250 laps, overshadowing the playoff drivers for the Nov. 2, 2024 victory.