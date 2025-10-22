 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aaryn Washington.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mater Dei High School Defensive Back Aaryn Washington
Danny Lang.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mater Dei High School Defensive Back Danny Lang
Tomuhini Topui.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mater Dei High School Defensive Lineman Tomuhini Topui

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_inernatcrown_251022.jpg
LPGA’s International Crown has ‘perfect’ format
nbc_golf_gc_thesentrycacelled_251022.jpg
The Sentry will not be played in 2026
sales_cfb_filmbreakdown_tate_251022.jpg
OSU’s Tate is a ‘first-round caliber prospect’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aaryn Washington.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mater Dei High School Defensive Back Aaryn Washington
Danny Lang.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mater Dei High School Defensive Back Danny Lang
Tomuhini Topui.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mater Dei High School Defensive Lineman Tomuhini Topui

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_inernatcrown_251022.jpg
LPGA’s International Crown has ‘perfect’ format
nbc_golf_gc_thesentrycacelled_251022.jpg
The Sentry will not be played in 2026
sales_cfb_filmbreakdown_tate_251022.jpg
OSU’s Tate is a ‘first-round caliber prospect’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Talladega

William Sawalich to miss Martinsville Xfinity race

  
Published October 22, 2025 05:13 PM

William Sawalich will sit out Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Martinsville due to concussion-like symptoms after last weekend’s crash at Talladega, Joe Gibbs Racing stated Wednesday.

Justin Bonsignore will drive the No. 18 car at Martinsville.

Sawalich was transported to a local hospital after his Talladega crash and later released.

“I’m disappointed to not be in the car this weekend, but my health is my number one priority,” Sawalich said in a statement from the team. “I’m feeling better every day and working with Dr. (Michael) Collins at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and NASCAR to go through their concussion protocol to return to the track as soon as possible.”