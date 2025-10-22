William Sawalich to miss Martinsville Xfinity race

William Sawalich will sit out Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Martinsville due to concussion-like symptoms after last weekend’s crash at Talladega, Joe Gibbs Racing stated Wednesday.

Justin Bonsignore will drive the No. 18 car at Martinsville.

Sawalich was transported to a local hospital after his Talladega crash and later released.

“I’m disappointed to not be in the car this weekend, but my health is my number one priority,” Sawalich said in a statement from the team. “I’m feeling better every day and working with Dr. (Michael) Collins at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and NASCAR to go through their concussion protocol to return to the track as soon as possible.”