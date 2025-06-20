How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Pocono: Start time, TV info and weather

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will return to Pocono Raceway for its longest race on the 2.5-mile track since 2019.

Saturday’s race is scheduled for 100 laps (250 miles) at Pocono, whose past five Xfinity Series races were scheduled for 90 laps.

The Xfinity Series’ 2016-19 races at Pocono were scheduled for 100 laps. Cole Custer won the June 1, 2019 race that was extended to 103 laps by a late caution flag.

Custer also won the Xfinity race at Pocono last year but won’t return to defend after moving back up to the Cup Series this season. Austin Hill (who won at the 2.5-mile track in 2023) is the only past Xfinity winner at Pocono in the field.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Pocono Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:29 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:40 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at 8:30 a.m. ... Practice is at 10 a.m. ... Qualifying is scheduled to begin at 11:05 a.m. ... Driver introductions are at 3 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (250 miles) on the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 25. Stage 2 ends at Lap 50.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 38 cars entered at Pocono Raceway.

TV/RADIO: CW will broadcast the race starting at 3 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — A mixture of sunshine and clouds with a high of 82 degrees and winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 80 degrees with a 13% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinty Series race.

LAST TIME: Cole Custer led the final nine laps to beat Justin Allgaier by 0.670 seconds on July 13, 2024.