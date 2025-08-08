How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen: Start time, TV info and weather

JR Motorsports will try to remain unbeaten on road and street courses this season as the Xfinity Series races Saturday at Watkins Glen International.

The team has four victories with three drivers on road and street courses this year: Connor Zilisch (Circuit of the Americas, Sonoma), Daniel Suarez (Mexico City) and Shane van Gisbergen (Chicago).

Zilisch and van Gisbergen will be in JRM Chevrolets at Watkins Glen, along with Sammy Smith, Justin Allgaier and Carson Kvapil.

In addition to SVG, Cup Series full-time drivers Michael McDowell and Riley Herbst also are racing in the Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen.

Zilisch is the defending Xfinity winner at Watkins Glen and also is racing the Truck and Cup series at the track this weekend. He leads the Xfinity Series with five wins and four pole positions in 2025.

Watkins Glen is the fifth of seven road or street courses this season in the Xfinity Series, which will head to Portland International Raceway in three weeks and to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in October.

With Sam Mayer’s win at Iowa Speedway having clinched a berth, there are four slots left in the Xfinity playoffs with four races remaining in the regular season.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:09 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:20 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at 8 a.m. ... Practice will be held at 9:30 a.m., followed by qualifying at 10:35 a.m. ... Driver introductions are at 2:35 p.m. ... The national anthems will be performed starting at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 82 laps (200.9 miles) on the seven-turn, 2.45-mile road course in Watkins Glen, New York.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

PURSE: $1,651,939

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 38 cars entered at Watkins Glen International.

TV/RADIO: CW will broadcast the race starting at 2:30 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Sunny with afternoon clouds and a high of 88 degrees and winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 85 degrees with a 0% chance for rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Connor Zilisch started from the pole position and led 45 of 90 laps to win over Sheldon Creed and AJ Allmendinger.