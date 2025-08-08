How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen: Start time, TV info and weather

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves
Marlins at Braves prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 8
MLB: All Star-American League at National League
Angels at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 8
MLB: Athletics at Washington Nationals
Athletics at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 8

Top Clips

nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250808.jpg
Gardner-Johnson expected to miss time with injury
nbc_pft_rashawnslater_250808.jpg
Slater to miss season with torn patellar tendon
nbc_pft_matthewstafford_250808.jpg
McVay provides update on Stafford’s condition

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves
Marlins at Braves prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 8
MLB: All Star-American League at National League
Angels at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 8
MLB: Athletics at Washington Nationals
Athletics at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 8

Top Clips

nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250808.jpg
Gardner-Johnson expected to miss time with injury
nbc_pft_rashawnslater_250808.jpg
Slater to miss season with torn patellar tendon
nbc_pft_matthewstafford_250808.jpg
McVay provides update on Stafford’s condition

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen: Start time, TV info and weather

  
Published August 8, 2025 08:00 AM

JR Motorsports will try to remain unbeaten on road and street courses this season as the Xfinity Series races Saturday at Watkins Glen International.

The team has four victories with three drivers on road and street courses this year: Connor Zilisch (Circuit of the Americas, Sonoma), Daniel Suarez (Mexico City) and Shane van Gisbergen (Chicago).

Zilisch and van Gisbergen will be in JRM Chevrolets at Watkins Glen, along with Sammy Smith, Justin Allgaier and Carson Kvapil.

In addition to SVG, Cup Series full-time drivers Michael McDowell and Riley Herbst also are racing in the Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208
Here’s which Cup drivers also will compete in the Xfinity or Truck race at Watkins Glen
Multiple Cup drivers will do double duty this weekend at Watkins Glen International.

Zilisch is the defending Xfinity winner at Watkins Glen and also is racing the Truck and Cup series at the track this weekend. He leads the Xfinity Series with five wins and four pole positions in 2025.

Watkins Glen is the fifth of seven road or street courses this season in the Xfinity Series, which will head to Portland International Raceway in three weeks and to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in October.

With Sam Mayer’s win at Iowa Speedway having clinched a berth, there are four slots left in the Xfinity playoffs with four races remaining in the regular season.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:09 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:20 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at 8 a.m. ... Practice will be held at 9:30 a.m., followed by qualifying at 10:35 a.m. ... Driver introductions are at 2:35 p.m. ... The national anthems will be performed starting at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 82 laps (200.9 miles) on the seven-turn, 2.45-mile road course in Watkins Glen, New York.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

PURSE: $1,651,939

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 38 cars entered at Watkins Glen International.

TV/RADIO: CW will broadcast the race starting at 2:30 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Sunny with afternoon clouds and a high of 88 degrees and winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 85 degrees with a 0% chance for rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Connor Zilisch started from the pole position and led 45 of 90 laps to win over Sheldon Creed and AJ Allmendinger.